Commentary: Look around ... it’s obviously clear ... America is back!

Around this time for the past several years, the Town of Clarkdale has held a free-to-the-public car show in the Town Hall parking lot. It’s been a small event, as car shows go, typically drawing maybe two dozen exhibitors, if that. But I’ve enjoyed the roughly 15 minutes it typically took to tour the few various vehicles.

Yes, one year, I did take my 1964 Mercury Comet to the show. She’s nothing to brag about, though, and certainly nothing like the fully restored and glamorous classic cars that would turn out for the day. Still, it was fun to car-talk with other enthusiasts.

However, this year, something’s changed.



I was out and about on errands, and on the way home I drove by the location just to see what was what. Figuring it would be easy to view as I passed by, I hoped I might see another vintage Comet and then, if I did, go chat with the owner about his/her local mechanic, parts sources, and so on. (It ain’t easy to find parts for the Comet, and finding a mechanic who knows about this model is equally difficult.)



Alas, good luck on that quest! Hokey smokes, Bullwinkle!! The parking lot was packed to overflow, sections of the street were cordoned off, cops and fire department vehicles were everywhere, orange cones measled the streets...the entire area was incredibly cluttered, crammed, and congested! Yikes, from what I was able to see, I’d guess that this year’s show drew more than 100 cars!!

What gives?

I’ll tell you what. America is back!! There’s a positivity and, yes, even celebration of the America that used to be and now is about to be again, and nothing says America like good ol’ Detroit iron. The gleam, glitter, and glistening of all those beautiful automotive memories virtually screamed to the streets.

As I passed the show and found a couple of side streets to take me home, I started humming Arlo Guthrie’s song “City of New Orleans” and a particular line from that tune: “Hey, don’t you know me? I’m your native son.”

The real show here was not about cars per se. It was about the newfound and long needed optimism that yesteryear’s cars remind ... and that The People hunger for and now feel that their hunger is finally being fed.

Ah, yes. “She’s so fine, my 409!”

Michael C. Westlund is a resident of Clarkdale.