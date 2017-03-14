Convenience store newest retail offering in Old Town Cottonwood

Crazy Tony is coming home.

Tony Ontiveros, and his wife, Tammy, are opening a Crazy Tony’s convenience store in Old Town Cottonwood next to another newly opened business, the Colt Café.

Which is in front of another newly proposed business, the Hidden Hand Winery Tasting Room and Restaurant.

Which is near another new project, the expansion of the Tavern Hotel.

And, across the street, the Old Town General Store and Tees opened 5 months ago, selling snacks, drinks and T-shirts.

Things are looking up for Old Town Cottonwood and that’s why Ontiveros said he opened up the convenience store in his old neighborhood.

“People in business see it,” Ontiveros said, referring to the commercial investment in Old Town Cottonwood. They are “looking at the patterns.”

Ontiveros was smiling as he stood on Main Street and pointed across the street from his store to the Old Town basketball courts where he said he played all the time as a kid.

Ontiveros said he walked to school every day by the newly constructed building he is now leasing. His grandfather helped build the Civic Center across the street and his mother still lives in Old Town.

Ontiveros said he plans to open on April 1, and is waiting for some equipment.

Currently, Ontiveros owns four other gas station/convenience stores, he said; two in Cornville and two in Williams. The store in Cottonwood will not have gas.

But it will have all the convenience store items such as snacks, a wine and beer cooler, fountain drinks, smoothies and snowcones, hot dogs and an ATM.

There’s nothing in Old Town Cottonwood, Ontiveros said referring to things found in a convenience store. Also, there’s going to be a lot of construction workers in Old Town in the next few years, he added.

Cottonwood Town Manager Doug Bartosh agreed that a convenience store is a nice addition to Old Town. He said it’s overdue since there are so many residents there.

Ontiveros said he got his first job at the Babbitt’s in Cottonwood when he was 17 years old and he and Tammy opened their first convenience store in 1995 in Williams.