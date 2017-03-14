Discussion with Town Magistrate on Camp Verde council agenda

CAMP VERDE – At 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Camp Verde Town Council will likely go into executive session with the Town’s magistrate, Judge Paul Schlegel before holding its regularly scheduled twice monthly regular session. According to Town Manager Russ Martin, the purpose of the special session/executive session is to address the status of Judge Schlegel, whose contract expires in June.

“We wanted to make sure that we don’t wait until June to discuss this,” Martin said. “Whatever decision is made, it’s between Schlegel and council.”

According to the agenda, council may vote to discuss this matter “in executive session for discussion or consideration or assignment, appointment, promotion, demotion, dismissal, salaries, disciplining or resignation of a public officer, appointee or employee of any public body” pursuant to Arizona Revised Statute 38-431.03.

At 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, council is scheduled to begin its regular session. Items on council’s regular agenda include:

-Possible authorization to proceed with $27,750 no-match Department of Homeland Security grant to be used for equipment for the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office’s Emergency Operations Center – EOC.

-Possible approval of SBA Towers Wireless Communications use permit to allow the Town of Camp Verde to extend the current use permit until Aug. 23 to provide SBA with additional time to finalize a lease and submit for building permits.

The March 15 council regular session will be held at 6:30 p.m. in council chambers, located at 473 S. Main St., suite 106.

A copy of the agenda is available at www.campverde.az.gov/town-council-agenda-2017.