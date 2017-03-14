New Arrival: Hailee Marie Spruel

Hailee Marie Spruel was born February 6, 2017, 2:02 a.m., at the Loma Linda University Medical Center, Murrieta California. She weighed 7-pounds, 10-ounces and was 20 inches long. She is the new daughter of Desiree Sanchez-Spruel and Kevin Spruel Jr. of Lake Elsinore, California. Hailee was welcomed into the world by her Grandma Nina M Sanchez, Uncle Delano Sanchez of Cottonwood Az. and Grandparents Kevin & Cruz Spruel Sr. of Riverside, California. She is also loved by her great-grandmother Prescilla Jaramillo of Cottonwood. Hailee’s parents are both stationed in Riverside California in the Air Force.
