New Lutheran Church in Cornville

Our Shepherd Lutheran Church has moved into a new building in Cornville next to the fire station at 1090 Page Springs Road. The congregation has recently been meeting at Oak Creek Elementary School in Cornville as the church renovation project was being completed. Our Shepherd will host an open house Saturday, March 18, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., for all people in the Verde Valley and beyond to view this new facility and to get to know us better. Tours of the church, serving of a light lunch, and games for the children will be on tap. Please stop by to meet the congregation, including Pastor Steve Wilkens and his wife, Karen. Worship services are held every Sunday at 9 a.m.