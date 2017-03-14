Shared personnel on table for Clarkdale, Jerome police

The Jerome and Clarkdale police departments are trying to come up with a plan that will bring around-the-clock coverage to both towns by combining personnel.

Each town would keep ownership of their own departments, and would not be a “true merger of departments,” Jerome Police Chief Alan Muma explained his letter to the Jerome Council.

At the same time, the cost for police services will remain the same or less under the plan that is still in the “concept” stage, Muma said. It could take the next couple of months to finalize, he added.

Muma said he met with Clarkdale Police Chief Randy Taylor Monday morning to work on the proposal.

“Now this is not a true merger, or a contract with them for police services, but in a nutshell, we would utilize an IGA (Intergovernmental Agreement) to place both departments under one schedule and one command structure,” Muma said.

The chief said there was about four hours each day that Jerome and Clarkdale each do not have coverage by an on-duty police officer. Neither town has 24/7 coverage right now, he added.

“We believe that there would be some cost savings to both communities,” Muma said in his letter. “But one of the greatest advantages is that it would result in 24/7 patrol for both communities, sharing of administrative and command resources.”

There would also be a “parachute clause,” according to Muma’s letter, that if their agreement does not work out, the departments would return to the previous operation.

Any proposal has to be approved by managers and both town councils, stressing that they are just looking at the possibilities at this point and if they don’t find any benefits to the communities, they won’t consider it, Muma said.

Clarkdale Police Chief Randy Taylor said on the surface the idea sounds great. But they won’t know for sure until they crunch the numbers on the different plans. The goal is save some money and better serve the communities, he added.

Jerome has four full-time officers and Clarkdale has 10 full-time officers and a part-time code enforcement officer, the chiefs said.