V’ACTE fire science student win SkillsUSA competition

VERDE VALLEY – Valley Academy of Career and Technical Education Fire Academy student Jacob Schwisow recently won the annual SkillsUSA Regional Firefighter competition against Northern Arizona Vocational Institute of Technology students in Snowflake.

Jacob, a student at Mingus Union High School, received a $500 scholarship to Northland Pioneer College, as well as firefighter gloves and a challenge coin.

Jacob, as well as fellow Mingus Union High School student Carson Duncan and Sedona-Red Rock High School’s Joel Diaz, will advance to compete at the state level.

Last year, Mingus Union student Jordan Upham won the state competition and placed 16th in the national competition.

-- Bill Helm