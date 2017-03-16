Camp Verde school board approves four-day schedule at least through 2022-2023 school year

CAMP VERDE – When the Camp Verde Unified School District’s governing board voted 3-to-2 in February to stick with the four-day school week, its collective plan was to review that decision again next year.

Tuesday, two of the district’s board members felt the same way – and voted accordingly.

But the other three members – the majority – thought it best to extend the four-day school agreement through the 2022-2023 school year.

For the next six years, Camp Verde Unified School District schools – not including South Verde High School, a five-day program – will be in session four days each week, so said the board’s 3-to-2 vote Tuesday.

Before the decision, board member Kitty McDowell said she saw “no reason why we can’t talk about this again next year.”

But fellow board member Tim Roth disagreed, as he spoke of a “need [for] continuity.”

“We decided to do a four-day week,” Roth said. “If the board can’t get behind the four-day week, we can’t succeed. If we make a decision, we need to stand by it.”

Arguments by board members on behalf of five-day school week mostly came from McDowell and from Helen Freeman.

“If someone’s drowning, we need to not wait another five minutes to see if they’re really drowning,” Freeman said. “I think it’s irresponsible leadership to give it another [six] years ‘no matter what.’ If something needs changing, we need to change it.”

Comments made from the public in both the Jan. 31 forum and submitted to the district were more than 90 percent in favor of the four-day week.

Tuesday’s vote to extend the four-day week an additional six school years was in response to the board’s second vote on the agenda item, as both McDowell and Freeman supported an earlier motion to revisit the four-day versus five-day debate next year, a motion that lost 2-to-3.

A “two-edged sword” is how board President Christine Schneider described Tuesday’s decision.

“On one hand, I agree with Helen and Kitty,” Schneider said. “But I also understand to not know what the calendar will be like from year to year. Overwhelmingly, the public wants the four-day. And we need consistency. If it doesn’t work, we can plan ahead and make changes.”