Cottonwood crime by the numbers

COTTONWOOD –The Cottonwood Police Department released their annual crime statistics report for 2016.

“The report is something that should be celebrated,” said Police Chief Steve Gesell.

“Cottonwood is a safe community. We intend to keep it that way.”

The Cottonwood Police Department responds to calls for service initiated by the public as well as those incidents observed and initiated by officers. In 2009, there was a steady increase in the number of reports based on a change in the way these reports were being counted.

Total Reports:

2011-16,439

2012-16,304

2013-16,226

2014-15,236

2015-13,068

2016-12,965

The total number of police reports has steadily declined since 2011.

Felonies and Misdemeanors

The data for felony arrests and misdemeanors from 2008 to 2016 are as follows:

Felony Arrest: 2008-361; 2009-439; 2010-368; 2011-405; 2012-339; 2013-394; 2014-380; 2015-423; 2016-515

Misdemeanors: 2008-1,279; 2009-1,270; 2010-952; 2011-1,059; 2012-1,040; 2013-1,125; 2014-1,085; 2015-1,254; 2016-1,436

Uniform Crime Reporting

The Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Program divides offenses into two groups, Part I and Part II crimes. The information about these offenses are reported to the UCR program which measures the level and scope of crime occurring throughout the nation. Murder, rape, robbery, burglary, motor vehicle theft, and arson have a low incidence of occurrence while aggravated assaults and theft occur with more frequency, fluctuating from year to year.

The data for Part I crimes from 2008 to 2016 are as follows:

Murder: 2008-1; 2009-0; 2010-0; 2011-0; 2012-0; 2013-0; 2014-1; 2015-2; 2016-0

Rape: 2008-3; 2009-2; 2010-3; 2011-1; 2012-0; 2013-1; 2014-3; 2015-1; 2016-2

Robbery: 2008-4; 2009-4; 2010-3; 2011-3; 2012-5; 2013-3; 2014-2; 2015-1; 2016-1

Aggravated Assault: 2008-36; 2009-70; 2010-51; 2011-51; 2012-48; 2013-43; 2014-49; 2015-31; 2016-39

Burglary: 2008-85; 2009-49; 2010-51; 2011-59; 2012-43; 2013-43; 2014-54; 2015-49; 2016-76

Theft: 2008-445; 2009-316; 2010-341; 2011-416; 2012-372; 2013-358; 2014-508; 2015-377; 2016-433

Motor Vehicle Theft: 2008-32; 2009-20; 2010-14; 2011-19; 2012-21; 2013-15; 2014-26; 2015-30; 2016-29

Arson: 2008-3; 2009-5; 2010-3; 2011-14; 2012-16; 2013-7; 2014-1; 2015-7; 2016-4

The data for Part II crimes from 2008 to 2016 are as follows:

Simple Assault: 2008-141; 2009-115; 2010-122; 2011-153; 2012-116; 2013-116; 2014-88; 2015-107; 2016-110

Driving While Intoxicated: 2008-147; 2009-133; 2010-105; 2011-118; 2012-87; 2013-87; 2014-92; 2015-67; 2016-69

Drug Violations: 2008-75; 2009-113; 2010-76; 2011-78; 2012-80; 2013-113; 2014-117; 2015-99; 2016-96

Sex Offenses: 2008-21; 2009-23; 2010-30; 2011-28; 2012-19; 2013-23; 2014-28; 2015-24; 2016-27

Disorderly Conduct: 2008-174; 2009-189; 2010-263; 2011-186; 2012-166; 2013-171; 2014-203; 2015-183; 2016-189

Check/Fraud: 2008-84; 2009-93; 2010-84; 2011-74; 2012-58; 2013-84; 2014-100; 2015-64; 2016-79

Criminal Damage: 2008-280; 2009-255; 2010-243; 2011-256; 2012-228; 2013-223; 2014-247; 2015-226; 2016-264

Domestic Violence: 2008-114; 2009-120; 2010-124; 2011-138; 2012-118; 2013-114; 2014-102; 2015-114; 2016-123

Accidents

The Cottonwood Police Department investigates accidents occurring on a public street, and personal injury accidents on private property. In 2016 the number of investigated accidents declined from the previous year.

Total Accidents

2008-351

2009-326

2010-357

2011-359

2012-315

2013-345

2014-360

2015-372

2016-324

Accidents are divided into three categories; fatal accidents, accidents resulting in injury, and accidents with property damage only. The decline in accidents was consistent in all three areas.

The number of traffic citations issued each year are broken into two categories: Non Hazard Civil Traffic violations (examples: unsafe lane change, speeding 1-19 mph over the limit, no license, no insurance, and equipment violations) and Hazardous/Criminal Traffic (examples: reckless driving speeding 20 mph or more above the posted speed limit, driving under the Influence, and other serious moving violations).

The number of non-hazardous civil traffic violations has increased, however the number of hazardous criminal traffic violations has decreased.

The data for accidents from 2008 to 2016

Fatal Accident: 2008-1; 2009-2; 2010-0; 2011-2; 2012-0; 2013-1; 2014-0; 2015-2; 2016-0

Injury Accident: 2008-105; 2009-51; 2010-85; 2011-82; 2012-89; 2013-79; 2014-84; 2015-112; 2016-85

Property Damage Accident: 2008-285; 2009-247; 2010-272; 2011-275; 2012-226; 2013-265; 2014-276; 2015-259; 2016-239

Persons Killed: 2008-1; 2009-2; 2010-0; 2011-2; 2012-0; 2013-1; 2014-0; 2015-2; 2016-0

Persons Injured: 2008-141; 2009-102; 2010-104; 2011-101; 2012-122; 2013-115; 2014-111; 2015-131; 2016-113

Hazard/Criminal Traffic: 2008-530; 2009-325; 2010-283; 2011-328; 2012-353; 2013-453; 2014-348; 2015-317; 2016-255

Non Hazard/Civil Traffic: 2008-1,545; 2009-964; 2010-1,125; 2011-1,526; 2012-1,562; 2013-1,655; 2014-1,460; 2015-1,064; 2016-1,190

Written Warning: 2008-989; 2009-792; 2010-1,104; 2011-1,394; 2012-1,261; 2013-1,519; 2014-986; 2015-421; 2016-369

Repair Order: 2008-298; 2009-302; 2010-503; 2011-345; 2012-270; 2013-443; 2014-181; 2015-130; 2016-76

DUIs

There has been a steady decrease in the number of DUI arrests however last year increased slightly. On average, a drunk driver will drive 80 times under the influence before their first arrest.

The data for DUI arrests from 2008 to 2016 are as follows:

DUI Arrests:

2008-147

2009-133

2010-105

2011-118

2012-87

2013-88

2014 -91

2015-62

2016-69

Code Enforcement

The number of animal and code violations has declined slightly over the last several years.

The data for both from 2008 to 2016 are as follows:

Animal Code Violations 2008-976; 2009-859; 2010-951; 2011-1,276; 2012-1,051; 2013-980; 2014-1,006; 2015-927; 2016-905

Town Code Violations 2008-N/A; 2009-64; 2010-382; 2011-479; 2012-453; 2013-321; 2014-309; 2015-258; 2016-250

“In conjunction with the Cottonwood Police Department’s 2017-2021 Strategic Plan, beginning in 2018, our agency will publish an Annual Crime Statistics report that incorporates crime trends and statistics as well as strategic initiatives that were accomplished throughout the calendar year,” stated the report.

Advice from police: Keep your car locked

Commander Jody Makuch wants to remind the community to be vigilant about keeping cars locked. Individuals will go around checking to see if cars are unlocked, and then will pilfer through them looking for something of value. These break-ins are common, can occur at any time of day and at any location, even at home.

Makuch said he is aware of a few people keeping the car unlocked on purpose to avoid damage, such as a window being busted. However, there are fewer reports of forced entry with a locked car. A secure car deters these break-ins.