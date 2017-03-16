Obituary: Chelsey Camponeschi Barnwell

Chelsey Camponeschi Barnwell, 27, of Scottsdale, AZ, passed away on March 9, 2017. She was born in Flagstaff, AZ, on December 18, 1989, and is survived by her husband, Taylor Barnwell, her daughter Madelyn Jay, her mother and father, Julie and Scott Camponeschi, her brother Kyle, and her sister Sophia. Chelsey was raised in Cottonwood, AZ, and graduated from Arizona State University in Phoenix.

She was studying in Scottsdale to be a physician’s assistant, while working and volunteering. Chelsey was a beautiful, kind, caring, loving person, with a big, generous heart, and a smile that could light the sky.

Chelsey brought out the best in everyone, and everyone shined brighter in her presence. She had a brilliant sense of humor, a passion for life, and was devoted to her family and friends. She loved to travel, enjoyed a wide variety of cuisines, and had a fondness for fitness and fashion. She will be greatly missed.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 18, at 11:00 AM at The Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints, 2202 N. 74th Street, Scottsdale, AZ, 85257.

Information provided by survivors.