Questers sell homemade goodies to continue Hance House restoration

CAMP VERDE – Each year, the Verde Valley Questers sell their delicious treats to raise money for the restoration of the Historic Hance House, across from Fort Verde State Historic Park on Coppinger Street.

Most recently, money raised has been spent on restoring the Hance House kitchen. Now finished – and ready for its official unveiling at the Spring Heritage Pecan and Wine Festival – the kitchen is now part of the many projects the Questers have completed on the now 100-year-old building.

But that doesn’t mean that the Questers will not sell homemade cookies, hand-made pickles, homegrown pecans and slices of home-baked pecan pies – even whole pies.

The Verde Valley Questers will be in the cook shack on Saturday, March 18 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sunday, March 19 from 10 a.m. until all treats are sold.

Says Candy Hammond of the Verde Valley Questers, next up on the Hance House restoration list is the bathroom, back porch and painting the outside of the building, which is owned by the Camp Verde Historical Society.

“There’s still plenty of work to do on the Hance House,” Hammond says. “But what we’re going to do next is still in discussion.”

There’s no better way to help raise money to restore the historic building than to buy some homemade treats – and of course, all recipes will feature pecans.

The Questers will be selling cookies, pecans, old fashion dill pickles, sweet and spicy pickles, as well as pecan pie by the slice, or buy an entire pie.

Water and coffee are also available for donation. All donations are tax-deductible.