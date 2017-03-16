Suspected felon flees after I-17 rollover near Camp Verde

CAMP VERDE – A suspected felon is still outstanding after a high speed chase that resulted in a rollover on I-17 near Camp Verde Wednesday evening.

Around 5:38 p.m., an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was working speed enforcement on I-17 at milepost 268 northbound when a white Toyota passed his location at 115 miles per hour.

“The trooper exited the median and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. Our trooper observed the vehicle taking evasive action by exiting and re-entering freeway ramps,” said Trooper Kameron Lee, DPS Public Information Officer.

At milepost 278 on I-17, the vehicle exited SR 169 at Cherry Road at a high rate of speed and failed to negotiate a slight curve, leaving the northbound shoulder and rolling several times, said DPS.

The driver fled from the scene on foot.

Copper Canyon Fire and Medical Authority was dispatched to the rollover. Upon arrival, one patient was encountered still inside the vehicle, said Battalion Chief Steve Sarkesian.

Fire units on scene extricated the patient who was then treated on scene and transported to Honor Health – North Mountain with non-life threatening injuries.

DPS told CCFMA that the driver fled prior to fire personnel arrival.

DPS describes the suspect as a Hispanic male who is approximately 20-30 years of age, wearing black pants and white shirt. He is 5 foot 9 inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

DPS then took to Twitter to warn people in the area to avoid hitchhikers.

AZDPS Ranger 56 and crew assisted along with Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.