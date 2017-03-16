What's Happening: March 17, 2017

Cottonwood Contra Dance at Clemenceau

March brings a new band and a new venue. Join other fun people at Cottonwood Contra Dance, now at the Clemenceau Building, 1 N. Willard St. in Cottonwood.

The dance is Saturday, March 18 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. and features a new band, Slippery Slope, headed by fiddler extraordinaire Sonja Whisman.

Joining Sonja will be Ron Barton on guitar, Emily Millhouse on fiddle, Judy Johnson on upright bass, and Leon Johnson on several instruments.

Anyone who can walk can contra -- no experience or partner needed.

Wear comfortable clothes and shoes and bring a snack to share if possible. Michael Barraclough will teach and call all dances; be sure to arrive at 6:30 p.m. for the half hour lesson that covers the basics.

Donation is $10 per dancer and $8 for students.

Contact Sandy Boothe for more information: 928-634-0486 or sandy@ringsforever.com.

Katie Lee Folk Opera: Maude, Billy & Mr. D

From the heart and soul of the old Southwest comes a folk opera by Arizona’s First Lady of song and sass, Katie Lee.

‘Maude, Billy and Mr. D’ is a timeless treasure that is being produced by The Blue Rose Theater of Prescott and will be performed on May 6 at 7:30 p.m. at the Mingus Union High School Theater in Cottonwood.

Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door.



‘Maude, Billy and Mr. D’ whisks one away on a wild journey of romance, risk and revelation, destined to discover whether true love can overcome the power of death.

The show features performances by some of Arizona’s premier musical talents including Tommy Anderson, Chloe Davis, Jody Drake, Peter McLaughlin and Kathleen Williamson.



Don’t miss this opportunity to experience how the West was sung through the singular storytelling style of Katie Lee, one of the unique voices in the pantheon of great American folk singers, brought to life by an outstanding professional cast.



For more information or to purchase tickets, call 928-899-5472. Also visit our Facebook page at “Maude, Billy and Mr. D by Katie Lee.”



Potter’s Hand presents Letters from Luke April 7-9

Potter’s Hand Productions, Sedona’s Christian theatre company, invites you to a FREE Sedona Musical for the entire family! An original musical drama written by a longtime Village resident, Letters from Luke will be performed April 7, 8 & 9 at Historic Wayside Bible Chapel, 401 N SR 89A, Uptown Sedona 86336 at 7:00 pm Friday, and at 3:00 pm on Saturday and Sunday. Free parking is available behind the church, by following production signs. For more information, please see www.PottersHandProductions.com or call 928-300-8882.

Cottonwood Gem, Jewelry and Mineral Show this weekend

The annual Cottonwood Gem, Jewelry and Mineral Show and Sale will be held at the Mingus Union High School, 1801 East Fir Street in Cottonwood, Arizona on March 18 and 19.

On Saturday the show will be open to the public from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Sunday the show hours are from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Our planet has many amazing treasures that are hidden, in many cases, just beneath our feet.

Almost every country in the world has been able to unearth unique specimens specific to their locale, and the earth’s bounty from much of the world will be on display and available for sale at the show. Vendors from across the region will be offering unique and interesting mineral specimens, crystals, gemstones, jewelry, findings, beads, fossils, and cutting material at competitive prices.

Many artisans have created original jewelry designs, and the gem and mineral vendors will have specimens on display in both the rough and cut-and-polished states. Food will be available for purchase. An hourly raffle will be held for a chance to win one of many beautiful prizes to be offered throughout the show. This is a fun and educational event the entire family will enjoy.

Admission is $3 for adults, and children under the age of 12 are free.

Arizona Flywheelers 33rd annual Engine and Tractor Show returns to Verde Valley Fairgrounds

The Arizona Flywheelers 33rd annual Engine and Tractor Show will be March 17-18, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Verde Valley Fairgrounds, 800 E. Cherry St. in Cottonwood.

The event will feature tractor pulling, antique gas engine displays, garden tractor pulling, model engine display, swap meet, silent auction and a book sale.

Admission is a $5 donation. Visit AZFlywheeler.com for more information.

St. Patrick’s at the VFW

Corned beef and cabbage will be served up at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7400, at 705 E Aspen St., Cottonwood, from 5:00-6:30pm, Saturday March 18. Your donation of $8.00 will get you a substantial meal, including salad, dessert, coffee, tea, and the opportunity to visit our museum and talk with local veterans. Come out, enjoy a fine St. Pat’s Day meal, and leave the dishes to us.

Cowboy poetry at the Clemenceau

The Verde Historical Society welcomes the public to a recitation of cowboy poetry at the Clemenceau Heritage Museum on Friday, March 31, 2017 at 1 p.m. The museum, located at 1 North Willard, holds presentations of historical and local interest on the last Friday of each month.

At the March 31 presentation, Colin Connolly will recite poems by Waddie Mitchell, Baxter Black, Wally McRae, and Bruce Kiskaddon. Their poetry is an enduring chronicle of the people, places, and events in the lives of cowboys and ranchers.



Although cowboy poetry continues to be written, it began with the trail drives that followed the Civil War. According to Connolly, “cowboys sang songs and told tales for entertainment and to relieve the boredom and loneliness of the great trail drives.”

For more information about the Last Friday series and upcoming events at the Clemenceau Heritage Museum, contact Betty Gaudy at (928) 634-2868.

Intro to home canning class at Cottonwood Public Library

Whether a newcomer or an experienced home canner, proper equipment, ingredients and techniques are essential to ensuring safer and better quality food at home. This presentation reviews canning basics and home-canning practices for fruits, vegetables, proteins, jellied products and pickles. Participants will be able to identify appropriate canning methods for different food items, proper packing and headspace, altitude adjustments, processing times and more. This session will discuss how and when to use both water bath and pressure canners to preserve foods at home. The class will be held on Saturday, March 18th from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in the Cottonwood Public Library meeting room. The Library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

Business support program offered for veterans

The Sedona Economic Development Office has teamed with the U.S. Small Business Administration to host a seminar for veterans and other Verde Valley residents interested in starting a business. In conjunction with the SBA’s Veterans Business Outreach Centers (VBOC), the city will host a free, two-hour seminar on April 5, 10 a.m. to noon, at Sedona City Hall Vultee Conference Room, 102 Roadrunner Drive.



The session will be hosted by the Sedona Economic Development Office and led by Ed Molina, director of the Arizona VBOC, and business analyst and Air Force veteran Ken Anderson. Topics include the business ownership process, basics of recognizing marketplace opportunities and the competitive space, small business economics, legal and financial basics, and an introduction to business planning.

Molina, a retired Army CW4 with over 22 years of active duty, also has more than 23 years of business experience. He is a founding partner of Intelligence, Communication, and Engineering, Inc., a company with 230 employees in 22 states and two foreign countries.

This VBOC seminar is designed to provide general information to veteran entrepreneurs about upcoming ReBoot seminars that will be scheduled at a later date. The ReBoot seminars are provided under the umbrella of the U.S. Small Business Administration in an effort to stimulate more small business start-ups by exposing entrepreneurs to the resources that are available.

OLLI open house at Camp Verde Library

An OLLI Open House will be held on Thursday, March 23, 4-6 p.m., p.m. at the Camp Verde Community Library, Terracotta Room.

Nationwide, there are more than 100 university-affiliated Osher Lifelong Learning Institutes, all dedicated to creating learning communities for adults focused on the joy of learning with no tests or grades.

With the opening of the new library, Camp Verde is able to officially host a branch of OLLI, that is affiliated with Yavapai College.

The event is free and open to the public—refreshments will be served. Meet OLLI facilitators and learn about the Spring schedule of classes.

For questions or more information: Call or text Grace Kirkwood—928-567-3949 or 626-692- 3816 or Honey Rubin -- 404-626-5535.

Community coaches needed for Yavapai Reentry Project

Are you interested in serving as a volunteer guide or mentor for someone reentering the community after serving in prison? If so, the Yavapai Reentry Project is seeking your help as a Community Coach. Volunteer coaches give these individuals the opportunity for community support, the ability to build healthy relationships and to create hope for their future.

Community Coaches receive free training to learn needed skills for working one-on-one in helping provide referrals, emotional support and resources for former inmates. No experience, prior qualifications or education is needed. All that is needed is the desire to help.

The next Community Coach training will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2017 from 9 a.m. to 1p.m. at the Public Safety Building, 199 S 6th Street in Cottonwood.

To register call Ivy Rios at 708-0100 or email irios@matforceaz.org.

Community Coach Kay Krizek says, “Community coaches provide vital support for formerly incarcerated individuals during their first year of reentry. The most important characteristics that a community coach possesses are a listening ear, an open mind and a caring heart.”

The Community Coach program has proven to be tremendously successful in Yavapai County. If you are interested in making a real difference in your community and having a positive impact on a person’s life, please contact the Yavapai Reentry Project. For more information visit YavapaiReentryProject.net.

Agricultural Fun Day at Rusty’s Morningstar Ranch in Cornville March 25

Rusty’s Morningstar Ranch will host an Agricultural Fun Day on March 25, 9 a.m. to noon. The activities will include an FFA animal show and exhibit, Equine Care presentation (hoof protection, cleaning, grooming stations), tours of Rusty’s Morningstar Ranch and ranch animals, and horticultural exhibits. Crafts made by the ranches will also be sold. The cost is $5/person (18+) and $3 for children. RMR is located on Libby Lane in Cornville. For more information contact Stacey at (928)634-4784.

Volunteers sought for Cottonwood Historic Preservation Commission

The City of Cottonwood is seeking volunteers to fill one seat on its Historic Preservation Commission. Candidates must be residents of the City of Cottonwood. It is desirable that applicants have professional experience in the fields of architecture, planning, history, archeology, or construction.

The commission consists of seven members, five of whom shall be residents of the city, and two of whom need not be residents of the city, provided that the City Council finds at the time of their appointment that they have substantial ties within the corporate limits of the city, such as owning real property, owning a business, being employed within the city limits, or based on any other factors deemed relevant by the City Council.

Commission and board volunteer application forms and a copy of the powers and duties of the commission are available at the City of Cottonwood website: www.cottonwoodaz.gov, or from the Human Resources office, 816 N. Main St., or by calling 928-340-2732. Applications will be accepted at the HR office until 3 p.m., Friday, April 14, 2017.



9th annual ‘March for Meals’ planned March 25

The 9th annual “March for Meals” event will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2017. Check in time is 8 a.m. and starting time is 9 a.m. It’s a 2-mile walk from the Verde Valley Senior Center, 500 E. Cherry St., Cottonwood at 9:00 a.m. and back. Followed by a pancake & sausage breakfast provided by Randall’s & Denny’s Restaurant.







Putting the spotlight and focus on the plight of our senior citizens is a mission that needs community support.

Team up on March 25th, mobilize the Verde Valley and walk the walk to raise awareness and collect pledges to support our senior community. Sponsor! Pledge! Walk! Support!

Registration & Pledge sheets are available at the Verde Valley Senior Center 500 E. Cherry St.

Or our website at www.verdevalleyseniorcenter.org

For more information contact Brenda England at (928) 634-5450 ext. 231, brenda.vvseniorcenter@gmail.com

Early American quilt exhibition

An exhibition and sale of historic American Quilts opens Saturday, April 1, at Cocopah North. There will be a wine and appetizer reception from 3 to 7 pm. From 3 to 4 pm, Audrey Waite, curator and collector of this exhibition, will be available for a free verbal authentication of your antique quilt. Ann Fabricant of Cocopah North will give you a free verbal appraisal of the current market value. One per person, please.

Part of the legendary Waite collection, including the 1880 quilt from Meadville, PA, pictured in the advertisement, will be for sale during the month of April at Cocopah North. A rare patriotic Golden Eagle quilt, a Zigzag from northwestern PA dating to 1890, and a Redwork, dated 1911, from Hadley, PA will also be for sale during the exhibit.

Ms. Waite has volunteered at the Smithsonian’s Museum of American History where she worked with antique quilts and textiles. After moving to Arizona, she taught quilt-making in Phoenix, Prescott and Flagstaff. She co-founded Quilt Camp in the Pines, a week-long retreat at Northern Arizona University where quilters came to further their education. She also participated in a six-year project to document historic quilts in Arizona. This undertaking resulted in three exhibitions of antique quilts, a video and publication of the book Grand Endeavors.

The public is invited to this evening of artistry, education, and celebration of great American style. Cocopah North is located in Sedona at Creekside Plaza, 251 SR 179. Hours are 10am to 6 pm daily. Call 928-282-2144 for more information, or visit www.beadofthemonthclub.com

Cottonwood Verde Valley American Legion Post 25

Wednesday, March 15 2 PM 8 Ball Pool Tourney; Thursday, March 16 PorK Loin or Fried Chicken Dinner 5 -7 PM $ 8 Donation - Bar Bingo 6 PM; Friday, March 17 St. Patrick’s Day Corned Beef & Cabbage , Potatoes Dinner, Noon to 5 PM $ 8 Donation - Fish Fry 5-7 PM - Queen of Hearts 6:15 PM; Saturday, March 18 2 PM 8 Ball Pool Tourney - Bar Bingo 4: 30 PM - SAL Steak Dinner 5 - 7 PM $ 15 Donation; Sunday, March, 19 8 to 10 AM SAL Breakfast, 2 Eggs to Order or 3 Egg Omelette with Home Fries, Sausage or Bacon and One Biscuit & Gravy $ 7 Donation - Dance Band 2- 5 PM. Post 25 is at 480 So. Calvary Way ~ 634-6004.

Celebration of Easter 2017

EF Productions presents the 18th annual Celebration of Easter. This spectacular Easter production is a festive musical drama that takes the audience back in time to Jerusalem to Jesus’ final days here on earth. The Triumphal entry, The Last Supper, Judas’ betrayal in the garden, and many more scenes are portrayed including the crucifixion and resurrection of Christ. And as the grand finale, the glorious ascension of our Lord!

Celebration of Easter has a cast & crew of nearly 100 people, a live orchestra & choir, exciting music, beautiful costumes, pageantry, Jerusalem sets, The “Living” Lord’s Supper, live animals, spectacular lighting, and special effects. This is a Passion Play you’re sure to never forget and that will change your life. Audiences of all ages will enjoy Northern Arizona’s largest and most spectacular live theatrical Easter production.

Celebration of Easter runs Friday, April 14 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 15 at 2 p.m.

Guests can take advantage of multiple levels of seating that makes the show affordable for anyone.

There are four levels of seating for all three performances- Gold Circle, Silver Circle, Bronze Circle, and Copper Circle.

Gold Circle are special reserved assigned seats for $15 (ages 4+), Front Orchestra Left & Right sections and guarantees your seat no matter what time you arrive. Children 3 and under are free when they sit on a lap of a paying adult.

Silver Circle are special reserved assigned seats for $12 (ages 4+), Front Orchestra Left & Right sections and guarantees your seat no matter what time you arrive. Children 3 and under are free when they sit on a lap of a paying adult.

Bronze Circle are special reserved section; non-assigned seats for $9 (ages 4+), Mid House Left & Right sections. Children 3 and under are free when they sit on a lap of a paying adult.

Copper Circle are special reserved section; non-assigned seats for $6 (ages 4+), Rear House Left & Right sections. Children 3 and under are free when they sit on a lap of a paying adult.

Gold Circle, Silver Circle, Bronze Circle, & Copper Circle seats eliminate the need to wait in long lines prior to the doors opening. Tickets can be purchased through the box office, over the phone (888)-71-TICKETS, or on the web at www.efproductions.org. Cash, check, and major credit cards are accepted. There are no additional fees or taxes on top of the ticket price. Get your tickets now at these special “early show” discount prices, because ticket prices will increase $2 per ticket when you purchase them the day of show at the door.

The doors will open 1 hour before each performance. Any remaining tickets will be sold at the door at each show. Everyone is asked to bring a non-perishable canned food donation to give at the door to benefit local charities.

Come experience The Greatest Story Ever Told! You will laugh, you will cry, and you will forever be changed as the beautiful story of Easter is told as you have never seen it before.

For more information please call the box office at EF Productions at (928)-634-3034 Ext 102 Monday through Thursday 9am to 3pm. EF Productions is located at 1580 East Fir Street in Cottonwood (1 block west of Mingus Union High School). Be sure to visit on the web at www.efproductions.org for more information about the show, seating diagram.

3 practices to keep love alive

Dr. Marta Adelsman will teach an Awake & Aware Class entitled “3 Practices to Keep Love Alive” on Saturday, March 25th, 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM at Jerona Café in Cottonwood.

This class is for people who perceive that mates and/or friends don’t want to hang around for long. Others who will benefit from the class include those whose interactions often dissolve into conflict, and those who have received feedback that they don’t listen well. This class teaches participants actions they can take to decrease conflict, gain respect, and cause others to want to be with them. Participants learn skills they can apply with friends, family, spouses and partners.

$15 per person. To register, call 928-451-9482 or send an email to drmartacoach@gmail.com by Wednesday, March 22nd.

Become a Military/Veteran Resource Navigator

The Mental Health Coalition Verde Valley is partnering with the Arizona Coalition for Military Families to bring Resource Navigator Training to the Verde Valley, Tuesday, March 21, 1-4 p.m. at the Cottonwood Public Safety Building, 199 S. 6th St., Cottonwood. The training is free but registration is required. Anyone who wants to be part of ensuring that there is no wrong door and no wrong person for Arizona’s service members, veterans and their families can sign up for the training.

Navigator training includes including how to use the Resource Connection Guide, key factors that may affect a person or family’s access to resources, navigation strategies, and how to link the military/veteran community to find resources to address a range of issues including employment, family and social supports, finances, higher education, housing and homelessness, legal issues, mental health, physical health and spirituality. The training is conducted by the Arizona Coalition for Military Families. To register, contact Barbara Litrell 649-0135 or blitrell@aol.com

Sedona Arts Center free marketing workshop for Verde Valley nonprofit leaders March 22

The Arizona Commission on the Arts, Sedona Arts Center, and Sedona International Film Festival are hosting a free workshop by Matt Lehrman at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on March 22 from 10 am to 1 pm. Known as “Arizona’s Best Cheerleader for the Arts,” Lehrman specializes in helping nonprofit and cultural organizations pursue artistic relevance, financial vibrancy and stronger audience connections.

Verde Valley Nonprofit leaders, marketing managers and organization staff are invited to attend this free three-hours session, made possible by support form the Arizona Commission on the Arts. Places can now be reserved by contacting Valerie Pulido, Community Relations Coordinator at the Arts Center, at 282-3809.

“This free presentation will reveal new opportunities to connect with audiences, and build better strategies to attract, cultivate, diversify, and sustain your base of support,” says Pulido. “The workshop will provide new tools for audience development, and impart some wonderfully creative ways to grow an organization and its community mission.”

Matt Lehrman is well known in Arizona as a champion of nonprofits and their missions. He founded and served as the long-time Executive Director of Alliance for Audience and ShowUp.com, Arizona’s pioneering initiative in collaborative audience development. About his work, the Arizona Republic wrote, “For some, arts marketing is a career. For Lehrman, it’s a calling ... his enthusiasm is genuine and infectious.”

Learn how to go beyond the low-hanging fruit, explore better connections with potential audiences, and engage in new ways with the world at large. Reserve your place now for Lehrman’s Audiences Everywhere workshop at 10am at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. For more information, contact Sedona Arts Center at 282-3809.

Cornville Community Association announcements

April 12th, Membership Meeting

Where: Oak Creek Elementary School

What: Learn about the Oak Creek Elementary School Gardening Program

Time: 7 pm

April 15th, Annual Easter Egg Hunt

Where: Windmill Park Cornville

What: Easter Egg Hunt and so much more

Time: Starts at 9:30 am

April 29th, FREE Annual Wine, Food and Crafts Festival

Where: Windmill Gardens Nursery – 9550 E. Cornville Road, Cornville

What: Wine Tasting, Crafts, Food and Live Music

Time: 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 pm

New support group for parents with addicted loved ones

Every Monday, Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PALS) support group educates and supports people wanting to help an addicted loved one. There is no charge for joining this support group and all adults who are concerned about their family members, spouses, friends, or any other significant persons in their lives are welcomed to join. PALS gives people an opportunity to give and receive support from others who are facing the same challenges.

What: PALS Support Group for Adults

When: Every Monday of every month (Next meeting is March 20)

Where: 821 N. Main St. in the Business Activity Center in Old Town Cottonwood. Light refreshments will be served.

Who: All adults concerned about addicted loved ones are invited to attend this free support group.

“I wish there would have been a PAL’s support group where I lived when I learned that my daughter had an opioid addiction. I hope this group will bring awareness to the opioid epidemic that has devastated our families and communities.” – Pat Grannan

Angie’s House provides individuals who are impacted by addiction, mental illness, and homelessness with immediate housing. This non-profit organization began serving the community in 2000 by creating affordable alcohol/drug free housing.

Currently, they have recovery homes, supportive housing for the mentally ill, safe housing for seniors/veterans, permanent housing for the underemployed and a homeless shelter.

Clarkdale Historic Building and Home Tour returns April 8











The 8th annual Clarkdale Historic Building and Home Tour will be on April 8, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Clarkdale was founded by William Andrews Clark in 1912 to give residence to his smelter employees of United Verde Copper Company. Today, many of the company town buildings survive, with 386 buildings qualifying for the national Register of Historic Places.

Tickets for this event are $20 ($5.00 for children under 12). All proceeds benefit the Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum. Tickets may be purchased on-line at clarkdalemuseum.org or the day of the event.

Coinciding with the home tour are re-enactments of the famous 1928 robbery of the Clarkdale Branch of the Arizona Bank which occurred on June 21, 1928. These will be performed at 10:30, 12:30 and 2:30.

Contact the Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum at 928-649-1198 or clarkdalemuseum.org

All things digital at Cottonwood Computer Club March 18

Life is becoming ever more digital. To get almost anything done these days, they ask you for an email address, whether you want one or not. Facebook is still optional, at least for now. The Verde Valley Computer Club exists to help you learn to deal with all things digital.



It was 1952, while in Germany in the U.S. Air Force, that Leo Zuercher learned photography using an Exakta single-lens reflex camera, first produced by a German company in 1933. But the times just keep a’changin. It was 1999 when Leo learned how to use a computer, thanks to the VVCC. Although he had previously worked integrating electronics and computers for the Air Force, personally using them was another story. Now Leo uses a digital camera or a smartphone to take photos, loads them onto his computer, and sends them over the internet.



Saturday, March 18th, Leo, who calls himself a “dedicated amateur” will address various digital aspects of photography at the VVCC at 9:30am in the Clemenceau located at the corner of Mingus and Willard in Cottonwood. All meetings have a Q&A period for discussions on any and all digital topics. Visitors are welcome.

Meanwhile, the “Apple/Mac people” have gotten together under the auspices of the VVCC and will be meeting the 4th Friday of every month at 5pm at the Clemenceau to discuss any and all issues concerning macOS and IOS (ie. operation systems) and various “iGadgets” (aka. iPhones, iPads and laptops).



The VVCC “Beginners’ Class” is in its third week using 15 new laptops that the club purchased to enable hands-on learning in this 6-week program, geared for “raw recruits” to the computer world. Bill Agnew is a dynamo teacher helping the class to master the mysteries of computers. Call now to get on the list for the next class.

What digital topics interest or mystify you? Check out the club at www.vvcclub.com. Contact the VVCC via email links on the website or by phone at 634-7889.



New Apple/Mac Group to meet

A group of “Apple/Mac people” have gotten together under the auspices of the Verde Valley Computer Club and will be meeting the 4th Friday of every month at 5 pm to discuss any and all issues concerning macOS and IOS (ie. operation systems) and various “iGadgets” (aka. iPhones, iPads and laptops).



The next VVCC Apple/Mac meeting will be March 24th at 5pm at the Clemenceau located at the corner of Mingus and Willard in Cottonwood.

As VVCC’s scope widens other groups may form. There are some “Linux people” who are looking for others to start a Linux group. Interest has also been expressed for “novice” classes as well as Android tablet and smartphone groups.

What digital topics interest or mystify you? Check out the club at www.vvcclub.com. Contact the VVCC via email links on the website or by phone at 634-7889.



Learn ‘Ukulele, Hawaiian Hula and language

It’s that time of year again when Kumu Hula (master teacher) Kehau Chrisman announces her 2017 class schedule in Beginner Hula, Hawaiian Ukulele, and Hawaiian language. Here’s your opportunity to try something new, exercise and have fun, all while becoming immersed in the culture of Hawaii.

In 2003, Chrisman moved to Arizona from Hawaii, where she studied for 17 years to reach the highest rank of Hula Master (comparable to a PhD in Hula) following rigorous protocols taught by well-known and respected Hawaiian hula masters. She opened her Cottonwood-based hula school, Halau Hula Napuaokalei’ilima, in 2004. Students travel from Prescott, Flagstaff as well as the Verde Valley to study Hawaiian hula, ukulele, language and culture with Kumu Kehau Chrisman.

Learning hula, ukulele and Hawaiian language from Kumu is extremely rewarding as shared by some of her current students: “Hula has instilled discipline, confidence, dedication and much happiness in my life.”, “Learning about the Hawaiian culture widens my world views of what is important to me.”, “Hula is fun and brings me much joy.”, “Hula has enhanced my life and given me a wonderful extended family, treasured friendships and camaraderie.”

New 2017 classes include:

Beginners Ukulele Class - Learn chords, strumming techniques, and songs from the islands. Wednesdays from 4 to 5pm, beginning April 5 - 26, 2017. Fee is $9 per class. Bring your own ukulele.

Beginner Women’s Hula Class - Open to those 15 and older. Learn basic hula and feet movements, plus language, culture, and values. Mondays from 7 to 8pm, beginning May 1, 2017 through June 12. (Note: no class on May 22.) Fee is $48 for the six-week session, payable at the first class.

Hawaiian Language Class - Open to those 16 and older. Learn Hawaiian pronunciation, simple sentence structures, and Hawaiian vocabulary. Wednesdays from 4 to 5pm beginning May 2 – June 28 (duration may be extended based on class interest). (Note: no class on May 17.) Fee is $8 per class. Bring a writing tablet and pen/pencil.

All classes are held at the Cottonwood Recreation Center located at 150 South 6th Street.

For more information, visit www.arizonahula.com, call Chrisman at (929) 639-4683, or email her at kumuhula@halauhulailima.com.

Tuzigoot National Monument book release and signing

Local author, Rod Timanus, will be releasing his new book on Saturday, March 25, at Tuzigoot National Monument, Clarkdale, Afrom 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mr. Timanus is a member of The Western Writers of America, The Alamo Society, The Lewis and Clark Trail Heritage Foundation, The National Museum of the American Indian and The Arizona Historical Society. An avid artist, his artwork, maps and diagrams have appeared in several books. In addition to writing Tuzigoot National Monument, he has written many other books about historical events and people, including an Images of America Book on Montezuma Castle National Monument.

Joining us for the event will also be the Clarkdale Historical Society. Stop by their display area to learn about the town of Clarkdale’s amazing history as well as their connection to Tuzigoot Pueblo. The Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum is dedicated to telling stories of our small town. For more information about this organization, visit their website at www.clarkdaleheritage.org

The event is sponsored by Western National Parks Association, the non-profit education partner for over 71 national parks and monuments. All proceeds from sales through WNPA outlets, go toward programs, products and services that enrich visitor experience.

Regular admission fees apply but there is no additional charge for the special program. All Federal recreation passes are accepted, including the annual, access, senior and military pass; children age 15 and under are no fee.

Over 20,000 National Park Service employees care for America’s 417 national parks and monuments and create close-to-home recreational and cultural opportunities. Tuzigoot National Monument is located at 25 W. Tuzigoot Road, Clarkdale, AZ. For further information, call 928-634-5564, visit www.nps.gov/tuzi or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Become a military/veteran resource navigator

The Mental Health Coalition Verde Valley is partnering with the Arizona Coalition for Military Families to bring Resource Navigator Training to the Verde Valley from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 21 at the Cottonwood Public Safety Building, located at 199 S. 6th St.

Training is free, but registration is required. Anyone who wants to be part of ensuring that there is no wrong door and no wrong person for Arizona’s service members, veterans and their families can sign up for the training.

Training is conducted by the Arizona Coalition for Military Families and is made possible by the partnership of the Arizona Coalition for Military Families, the Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services, the Governor’s Office of Youth, Family & Faith, AHCCCS and other public and private sector partners.

To register for Military/Veterans Resource Navigator Training, contact Barbara Litrell 649-0135 or blitrell@aol.com.

Mingus softball homerun club

The 2017 Mingus Softball Golf Tournament will be held on April 8 at the Oak Creek Country Club. Tee Time is at 9 a.m.

Tournament Fee is $100.00 per player and includes green fees, cart, burger bar meal and dessert. Format is four-person scramble. Hole sponsor is $100 per hole.

Money raised will support Mingus Union High School’s softball program, due to the school’s budget constraints. Each year, the softball budget is drastically impacted, making fund raisers more important than ever.

In the past, fundraisers have provided the team with essential new equipment, uniforms, tournament travel, a new scoreboard, and field maintenance and repair.

Raffle items will be available as well as many silent auction items. Donations are still needed. Contact Nancy Zielinksi at zski@npgcable.com.

Mail checks and entry forms to Mingus Softball Homerun Club, PO Box 2281 Cottonwood, AZ 86326

Robotics camps for middle-school youth at Verde Valley

Yavapai College is now accepting applications for its popular and free summer robotics camps for middle school-aged girls and boys.

BotBrain camps featuring competitions with educational robots are June 12-15 at CTEC and June 19-22 at the college’s Verde Valley campus in Clarkdale.

More information and registration forms are available online by visiting: www.yc.edu/RoboCamp2017.

Direct questions to camp director Rick Peters, rick.peters@yc.edu.

Registration is requested by April 7. Space is limited.

Step on senior hunger

On Saturday, March 25, Meals on Wheels, in partnership with the Verde Valley Senior Center (“VVRC”) will sponsor the second March-a-Mile event in conjunction with the National March-a-Mile for Meals on Wheels.



This is effort to raise funds for the Meals on Wheels program. This program delivers to many Camp Verde residents on a daily basis, five days a week, for a total of 250 meals a week, for an annual cost of more than $60,000.



Due to federal and state government rules and regulations, each meal contains meat, vegetable, fruit, bread and milk. Although the VVRC receives some grants from foundations and the government, the majority of their funds come from individuals and or corporations.

The meals in Camp Verde are mostly delivered to handicapped and home bound seniors, many of whom are disabled veterans, who, for the most part, the only person they come in contact with is the Meals on Wheels driver.



For most of them, it is their only meal of the day and therefore, they piece it out so that they have more than one meal.

Registration will start at 9 a.m. at the Gazebo, located at 475 Main St. The march will begin at 10 a.m. and will proceed east along Main Street to the signal at SR 260, turn left to the Union Station and return to the Gazebo. The route is all on a sidewalk and does not require crossing any major streets.



Registration and pledge forms can be found at the Town Hall, the Library, Camp Verde Senior Center and the Parks & Recreation Department. Call Marie De Clue at (928) 554-1059 or Julie Keeney at 928-899-9498.