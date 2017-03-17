RV trailer destroyed in Clarkdale fire

CLARKDALE – An RV trailer was destroyed, but a nearby residence was saved in an early morning blaze Thursday.

March 16, at about 5 a.m., Verde Valley Fire District crews, along with emergency responders from Cottonwood Fire Department, Verde Valley Ambulance Company, and Clarkdale Police Department, responded to the 100 block of Rincon Drive in Clarkdale. There, they found an RV trailer that was fully involved with flames that threatened the residence.

A news release from Verde Valley Fire District stated fire crews went into a defensive mode and were able to contain and extinguish the fire without significant damage to the residence.

The RV where the fire originated was a total loss, the news release stated.

There were no injuries or fatalities.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.