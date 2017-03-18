Court docket: March 19, 2017

Judge Bill Lundy of the Verde Valley Justice Court issued the following felony complaints:

(*Initial appearance conducted by, and dollar amount of bond set by a pro tem judge.)

Brant Giovanni Sanchez, 36, Camp Verde, Unlawful Flight from Law Enforcement, Bond $2,500.

Kireina Anne Thayer, 37, Tucson, Aggravated Assault, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct (2 counts), Released Own Recognizance. *

Alexa Nicole McIntire, 25, Camp Verde, Possession/Use of A Narcotic Drug, Possess/Use Dangerous Drug, Possess/Use Marijuana, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia (3 counts), Bond $1,500. *

Kurt Richard Stovall, 28, Camp Verde, Possession/Use of A Narcotic Drug, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia (2 counts), Possess/Use Marijuana, Bond $2,500. *

Carl Ryan Yoder, 63, Cottonwood, Endangerment Driving Under the Influence to the Slightest Degree, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol with a Blood Alcohol Content > .08, <.15, Open Container, Released Own Recognizance. *

Robert Nathan Hill, 31, Camp Verde, Theft of Means of Transportation, Burglary 3rd Degree (2 counts), Theft, Take ID of Another, Disorderly Conduct, Theft of Credit Card, Fraudulent Use of Credit Card, Bond $5,000. *

Richard Tylor Yake, 32, Cortez, CO, Misconduct Involving Weapons, Possess/Use Marijuana Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Released Own Recognizance. *

Mason Timothy Klein, 19, Cottonwood Possess/Use Marijuana, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Bond $1,000.

Adam Christopher Wanko, 46, Phoenix, Possession/Use of A Narcotic Drug, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Driving While License Suspended, Bond $2,500.

Courage C. Cody, 26, Ganado, Possess Peyote, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Driving While License Suspended, Bond $7,500.

Deedra Mae Dixon, 29, Cottonwood, Possess/Use Dangerous Drug, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Disorderly Conduct DV (2 counts), Bond $2,500.

Kyle Richard Goglin, 24, Dewey, Possess/Use Dangerous Drug, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Bond $1,000.

Ryan Scott Morman, 38, Cottonwood, Possess/Use Dangerous Drug, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia (2 counts), Possession/Use of A Narcotic Drug, Tamper with Physical Evidence, Bond $2,500.

Judge Lundy of the Verde Valley Justice Court issued the following sentences:

Chad Anthony Essman, 21, Rimrock, Criminal Speeding, Fine $380

Aldijana Ajanic, 19, Palm Sprins,CA, Criminal Speeding, Fine $380

Jessei M. Gabaldon, 25, Camp Verde, No Ignition Interlock Device, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine $785

Mickey Michelle Kyle, 42, Cornville, Dog at Large, Fine $127.

Joseph Edwin Leigh, 51, Rimrock, Driving While License Suspended, Leaving the Scene of an Accident w/a Fixture or Property, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine $400

Reginald Kent Sanders, 59, Criminal Speeding, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine $380.

Anurag Chaudhary, 21, Camp Verde, Criminal Speeding, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine $685.

Gabriel O. Yazzie, 49, Shonto, Driving While License Suspended, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine $250.

Adrienne Marie Figueroa, 33, Phoenix, Criminal Speeding, Fine $280.

Merton Worden Adcock III, 34, Rimrock, Driving While License Suspended, Failure to Appear, 11 months unsupervised probation, 5 days jail time served credit.

Autumn Eve Whitehorse, 21, Kaibeto, Criminal Speeding, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine $280.

David Joseph Zullo, 25, Rimrock, Failure to Provide Information after an Accident, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine $500.

Kristal Linda Rodriguez, 24, Cottonwood, Driving While License Suspended, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine $400.

Kristal Linda Rodriguez, 24, Cottonwood, Open Container, Fine $100.

Brandon Wade Jackson, 29, Prescott, Criminal Trespassing 3rd Degree, Fail to Obey Law Enforcement, Interfere w/Judicial Proceeding, 3 days jail.

Anthony David Bautista, 24, Rimrock, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion Drug Screening/Treatment, Fine $420.

John Christopher Raineri II, 22, Cottonwood, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion Drug Screening/Treatment, Fine $420.

David Joseph Zullo, 25, Rimrock, Dog at Large, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine $50.

Edward Allen Lipkeman, Jr., 17, Reckless Driving, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine $785.

Jason Scott Bonner, 36, Scottsdale, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol with a Blood Alcohol Content > .08, <.15, 11 months unsupervised probation, 30 days jail, 8 hours Community Service, Successful completion Alcohol Screening/Treatment, Victim Impact Panel, No Alcohol for 6 months, Fines and restitution $2,963.

Wesley Edison Pfister, 27, Cottonwood, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol with a Blood Alcohol Content > .08, <.15, 11 months unsupervised probation, 8 hours Community Service, Successful completion Alcohol Screening/Treatment, Victim Impact Panel, No Alcohol for 6 months, Fine $2,143.

Mara Gabrielle Leake, 20, Sedona, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion Drug Screening/Treatment, Fine $420.

Judge Lundy of the Verde Valley Justice Court issued the following warrants:

Erin Rae Belk, 37, California, Disorderly Conduct, Bond $500.

Kirby Allan Boan, 39, Cottonwood, Driving While License Suspended, Failure to Appear, Bond $1500.

Joseph Anthony Mielcarek, 21, Phoenix, Driving While License Suspended, Failure to Appear, Bond $1500.

Jennifer Russell, 41, Clarkdale, Driving While License Suspended, Failure to Appear, Bond $1500.

Paul Steven Falkowski, 47, Cornville, Driving While License Suspended, Failure to Appear, Bond $1500.

Chase J. Rasmussen, 32, Cottonwood, Failure to Comply, Bond $571.53

Catherine Viola Hodgson, 55, Cottonwood, Failure to Comply, Bond $428.45

Zachary Mikel Jors, 24, Prescott Valley, Failure to Comply, Bond $880.60

Elton John Mattox, 40, Rimrock, Failure to Comply, Bond $420.

Malik Franklin Faison, 19, Cottonwood, Failure to Comply, Bond $1814.75

Eric Vargas, 34, Winslow, Failure to Comply, Bond $905.

Nicole Teresa Turner, 35, Cottonwood, Failure to Comply, Bond $684.25

Kristal Linda Rodriguez, 24, Cottonwood, Failure to Comply, Bond $212.75

Casey Alan Padilla, 31, Flagstaff, Failure to Comply, Bond $1743.40

Jeff Duane Meyers, 49, Phoenix, Failure to Comply, Bond $270.25

Zachery Thomas Michael, 23, Cottonwood, Failure to Comply, Bond $395.