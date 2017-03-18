Letter: Congressmen should get taste of their own medicine

Editor:

Could American citizens start a movement with a petition to eliminate lifelong paid-for health care for Senators and Congressional Representatives as well as the Executive and Judicial Branches of our government?



It seems we all pay for them to have this benefit, but then they cut benefits for the poor ... now over 20 million more Americans losing health care with the “New and Improved RyanCare.”



It costs around $25,000 a year for a family of four to be fully insured in the near future. This cost could be cut with a single payer system ... And even more if we didn’t have to shoulder the responsibility of insuring all of Congress.



The House members worked for the American taxpayer for only 110 days last year, with the remaining 255 days spent on building up war chests, writing books, and traveling to build relationships.



It’s time Congress stopped getting all this personal funding, getting paid anything but wages for work done for Americans, started putting portfolios in blind trusts, and funded themselves the way they want us to fund ourselves! Congress appalls me, and if I can, I hope to make a lot more Americans, Democrats or Republicans get this message to Congress.

Donna Lock

Cornville