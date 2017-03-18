Letter: Thanks to all for making One Person, One Night Shelter Project a success

Editor:
On behalf of the 71 individuals sheltered this past winter during our coldest nights, we thank the community for its generous support and donations: Cottonwood City Council, Verde Independent, KYBC/KVRD, Angie’s shelter, churches, businesses, service organizations and caring citizens.
We thank the Old Town Mission for serving as the fiscal sponsor and scheduling individuals with local motels. The Pines, Little Daisy, and Verde Valley Inn, through their generosity, made One Person, One Night Shelter Project a success for a second year.
Cynthia Strom
Joy Mosley
Community Volunteers
