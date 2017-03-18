Obituary: Andrew (Andy) Edward Paskett II

Andrew (Andy) Edward Paskett II (July 22, 1934 - March 12, 2017 ) grew up with his family in Albion, MI. where he graduated from Albion High School, attended St. John’s Catholic Church where he served as an altar boy and enjoyed helping the parish priests doing various jobs and worked at the family restaurant when he was younger.

Andy met the love of his life, Shirley Crowell, at a skating Rink in Renton, WA., when he was stationed at Fort Lewis in Washington State. They married when he was 21. They moved to Albion, MI for about 8 years, then he and Shirley moved to Bremerton, WA sacrificing a lot to send all 4 of their children to Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic School.



Andy retired as a machinist from the Naval Submarine Base in Bangor, WA.

In 1973, Andy moved his family to Cottonwood, AZ where he worked in the Part’s Department at Allred’s Car dealership in Cottonwood then worked at Yavapai College in the maintenance department where he finally retired.



In 1999 Andy and Shirley moved to THE VILLAGES in Florida having a wonderful time there. In 2008 they moved back to Cottonwood.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew (Hank) and Mary Paskett, his wife Shirley and their son, Phillip Paskett.

Andy is survived by his sister, Kay Eagan of Albion, MI., brother, Phillip Paskett (wife Shirley) of Birmingham, MI., brother, Michael (Mick) Paskett (wife Val) of Marshall, MI, daughters: Julie Dodge (fiancé Ron Jiles) of Cottonwood, Lori Dean (husband Steven) of Cottonwood, Lisa Edwards (husband Rick) of Vancouver, WA. 5 grandchildren & 7 great grandchildren.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, March 25th, at 10:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church off Bill Gray Road in Cottonwood.



A potluck in Cottonwood will follow; please call Julie (928)821-3889 or Melanie (928)821-1820 for more information.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors.