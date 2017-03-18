Obituary: Carollyne ‘Cally’ Smith

Born to Jack and MayBelle Roberson on October 28, 1947, Carollyne “Cally” Smith was known in the Camp Verde community for her various work as a blackjack dealer at the Casino, service positions with several companies and, most recently, as a Realtor.

Cally also served with pride as President of the Women’s Auxiliary of the American Legion Post 93 and was actively involved with that organization for many years.



Cally was diagnosed with non-Hodgkins Lymphoma in 2003 and fought a long, hard battle with dignity, grace and a wicked sense of humor.



She passed comfortably at home on March 2, 2017 surrounded by her family, including her beloved dog Patches.



Cally leaves behind her loving husband, Billy Ray, children Diana and George, 5 grandchildren and 5.5 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by sister Jeanne and brothers JR and Tom.



Her friends are invited to join us in celebrating her life on Saturday, March 25, 2017 at 10am at the Chapel of Bueler Funeral Home, 143 W. Arnold Street, Camp Verde, AZ.



An additional service will be held by American Legion Post 93 on Sunday, March 26 at 11 am. She will be missed. Condolences may be conveyed at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.

