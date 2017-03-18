Obituary: Catherine ‘Jean’ Rosenthal

Catherine “Jean” Rosenthal, born in April of 1921 in Toledo, Ohio has passed away peacfully in her sleep in March of 2017 in the Village of Oak Creek, Arizona.
Sharing a passion for golf, Jean and her husband moved to the Villige of Oak Creek in the early 80s after visiting a golf course in the area and falling in love with the scenery, where they quickly became members of the Oakcreek Country Club.
She loved animals, especially dogs and had a knack for good cooking. Jean enjoyed playing bridge and laughing with friends.
Jean is preceeded in death by her beloved husband Richard Rosenthal.
She is survied by her step-daughter Sally and son-in-law Joe Seitz.
A memorial mass will be held at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 180 St. John Vianney Lane, Sedona AZ, on March 20th , 2017 at 10AM.
Memorial donations are preferred to be made in Jean’s name to the Sedona Humane Society.
Condolences may be conveyed at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.
Information provided by survivors.
