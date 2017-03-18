Obituary: N. ‘Butch’ Bradley Maas

N. “Butch” Bradley Maas, 82, of Camp Verde passed away March 12, 2017.



He was born September 28, 1934 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Milton C. and Dorothy H. Maas.



He graduated from Northridge High School in Dayton, Ohio class of 1952 after which he proudly served our country in the US Army during the Korean War.

Butch worked in road and highway construction which brought him to Camp Verde, AZ. He was a member and past commander of American Legion Post #93 in Camp Verde. He was also a proud member of the NRA.

Butch was preceded in death by his parents; his infant son, James Stewart Maas; his wife, Wanda Maas; and his brother, Harvey Maas.



He is survived by his sisters, Jeannine Borton of Troy, Ohio and Carolyn Maggard of Hubber Heights, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service with honors will be noon Monday, March 20, 2017 at American Legion Post #93, 286 S. 3rd St., Camp Verde, AZ.

