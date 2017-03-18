Two people sent to hospital following semi-truck, trailer rollover on I-17

CAMP VERDE -- Saturday at 4:10 a.m., emergency crews from Copper Canyon Fire and Medical Authority and Verde Valley Fire District were dispatched to a rollover motor vehicle accident involving a semi-truck and its trailer at milepost 293 on I-17 north bound just north of Camp Verde.

Upon arrival, emergency crews found a semi and it trailer approximately 50- to 60-feet down an embankment in a ravine with heavy damage and two patients. It appeared that one of these patients self-extricated from the vehicle while the other may have been ejected from the vehicle, according to a news release from Eric Strauss, battalion chief for Copper Canyon Fire & Medical Authority.

It was found that the contents of the trailer were durable goods with no apparent hazardous materials inventory. It appears that the semi-truck struck the guard rail, taking approximately 100 feet of guard rail out and pushing into the two lanes of travel, which caused a secondary accident, Strauss explained.

The secondary accident involved a single small passenger car with a single occupant. This vehicle sustained minor damage and the driver did not require transport to the hospital. The two occupants of the semi required medical treatment and were transported to Flagstaff Medical Center via air ambulances. I-17 was shut down in the north bound lanes for an extended amount of time while emergency crews and DPS worked the scene.

The accident is under investigation.