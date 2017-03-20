Jethro Tull – The String Quartets

BMG Rights Management (UK) Ltd

A new album by Ian Anderson and the Carducci Quartet featuring the Classic songs of Jethro Tull, arranged and orchestrated by John O’Hara. Ian plays flute on most of the tracks and even sings a few lines here and there to provide his trademark sounds in the context of Classical Music traditions. Living In The Past, Aqualung, Locomotive Breath and Bungle In The Jungle are among the album track listing but appear, along with their fellow musical travelers, under more cryptic titles to differentiate them from the original recordings and arrangements.

Tracks include: Sossity Waiting (Sossity: You’re a Woman/Reasons for Waiting), Bungle (Bungle in the Jungle), Aquafugue (Aqualung).

The Jesus and Mary Chain – Damage And Joy

Artificial Plastic Records

The Jesus and Mary Chain release their long awaited brand new studio album ‘Damage and Joy’ – their first album since the summer of 1998.

Including lead track ‘Amputation’ and a re-energised new version of ‘All Things Must Pass’ which previously featured in the TV show ‘Heroes’

Tracks: Amputation, War On Peace, All Things Pass, Always Sad, Song For A Secret, The Two Of Us, Los Feliz (Blues And Greens), Mood Rider.

Craig Finn – We All Want The Same Things

PTKF

Finn will be on tour with Japandroids ahead of the album’s release.

The NY Times describes Finn as “a poetic storyteller and portraitist of people adrift and clawing their way forward in a depressed American landscape,” and Noisey has called him, “one of America’s most perceptive and consistently rewarding contemporary songwriters.

Craig Finn is someone from whom you always want to hear more.”

Tracks include: Jester & June, Preludes, Ninety Bucks, Birds Trapped in the Airport, God in Chicago, Rescue Blues, Tangletown, It Hits When It Hits.

Pallbearer – Heartless

Profound Lore

The third full-length by Pallbearer is their most crucial, massive, and powerful yet. With this natural progression from it’s predecessor, Foundations Of Burden, one of the most acclaimed metal albums of 2014, the band expands their sound further by harnessing classic traditional metal and the prog aesthetic even more while remaining true to the essence of their signature sound. A sonic monolith to behold, the album embraces a bigger production and sound than any of the band’s previous releases.

Tracks include: I Saw the End, Thorns, Lie of Survival, Dancing in Madness, Cruel Road, Heartless, A Plea for Understanding.