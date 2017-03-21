Forest Service, county forge path on trails system for Bridgeport, Cornville

Yavapai County has been working with the Forest Service over the past few years to develop a trail system near the communities of Bridgeport and Cornville on National Forest Lands.



One of the overall goals of the County and the Forest Service has been to connect the communities of Bridgeport and Cornville with a trail system.



Yavapai County and the Forest Service have previously completed a trailhead on Zalesky Road and currently are working together on a similar project for Tissaw Road trailhead.

Yavapai County received a Forest Service grant to construct a Trailhead on Tissaw Road for access to the Cornville Non-Motorized Trails in Cornville. There has been an existing informal parking area at the location slated for improvement. The new trailhead will be large enough to accommodate equestrians and will be fenced. The county is planning to initiate construction on March 27, 2017.

Forest Service trail crews have been working on the 12-mile Cornville Non-Motorized Trail system since March 9, 2017. Trail work is focused on sign installation and tread construction on the Creosote Loop, Dog Leg Link, Black Grama Loop, Loy Link, and Side Oats Loop. Follow-up work will be completed by Forest Service personnel as needed.

For more information, please call the Red Rock Ranger District Landscape Architect, Sarah Belcher at (928)-203-7521, or Yavapai County Public Works – Roger McCormick at (928) 771-3183.