Letter: Clarkdale cleanup is long overdue

Editor:
I just read Dan Engler’s article on the remediation plan for Clarkdale.
My take on this is that it is long overdue. I suspect that many of the health problems we who were born and raised in Clarkdale can probably be attributed to the smelting process and the unknown things spewed into the air, ground and water.
Pat Fairfield
Former Clarkdale resident
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.