March 31 sentencing set for man who killed his mother

PRESCOTT – Nathaniel Leroy Stubbs, a Cottonwood man who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the death of his mother, is scheduled to be sentenced March 31 before Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Paupore in the Yavapai County Courthouse in Prescott.

Stubbs, 41, admitted guilt and accepted a plea deal Nov. 21, 2016, exactly one year after the night of the crime, and was set for sentencing Dec. 23, 2016.



With the plea agreement as explained at that hearing, Stubbs would receive 20 years flat time and up to 38 ¼ years for second degree murder, tampering with physical evidence, failure to appear, and aggravated assault.

However, because of the retirement of Superior Court Judge Joseph Butner at the end of the year, Stubbs’ case was reassigned to Judge Paupore.

His sentencing is scheduled for March 31 at 2:30 p.m.

The body of Stubbs’ mother was found in her car Nov. 21, 2015. During the investigation, a blunt instrument – with Stubbs’ palm print on it - was found in the garbage at her residence. The interior of the residence didn’t appear to have blood in it, but with Luminol, investigators could determine that the body was dragged from the interior of the house to the car. The mother received several injuries to her head and face. A physician who was shown the instrument said the injuries she sustained would be consistent with such an object. DNA samples were taken as well, and the Arizona Department of Public Safety matched blood samples taken from Stubbs’ shoes and tool box to his mother.

She had not been seen for four days before relatives let police into her Cottonwood home on Pioneer Way to investigate. Autopsy reports indicate that the woman died due to “blunt force trauma” together with “positional asphyxia.” The manner of death was listed as homicide, and Stubbs was charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence for his involvement.

Stubbs doesn’t have recollection of the incident, said defense attorney Matthew D. Cochran.

According to court documents, a statement of victim financial loss was filed March 16, showing that Stubbs paid $1,489 in funeral expenses in September 2016.