Mom arrested for giving kids marijuana gummy candy gets 6 months in jail, lifetime probation

CAMP VERDE – The mother who was accused of giving her children marijuana gummy candy was sentenced March 7 by Judge Michael R. Bluff at Yavapai Superior Court in Camp Verde.

Jessica Marie Barrett, 34, of Cottonwood, pleaded guilty to two counts of child abuse and possession/use of a narcotic drug (cannabis) Jan. 30.



Barrett was placed on lifetime probation for the child abuse charges, and four years of probation for the drug charge. She was sentenced to be incarcerated in the Yavapai County Jail for six months flat-time commencing March 7, with credit for two days served. According to court documents, a work release is available.

“My husband set me up,” said Barrett in a presentencing report. Barrett said her husband paid her children $50 to lie about the incident. Barrett said there is an open Arizona Department of Child Safety case, and that she wants her husband to be “watched.”

Barrett also had some choice words for Judge Bluff in the report.

Defense attorney David P. Gordon provided the court with factual basis during her change of plea hearing.

Barrett was arrested in July 2016 for allegedly giving an 11-year-old a THC-infused gummy, and giving a 12-year-old a THC-infused gummy.

Baggies of the gummies were retrieved by the children’s father, who handed them over to Cottonwood Police.