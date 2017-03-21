Obituary: Edith Daymude

Edith Daymude of Cottonwood passed away on March 17, 2017. She was born on April 22, 1942 in Jerome to Jesse and Dorothy Newton.

Edith was preceded in death by her parents Jesse and Dorothy; brother Jesse Newton Jr. and sister-in-law Kathy Newton. She is survived by her husband Robert E. Daymude Sr.; daughter Tamara Daymude; son Robert E. Daymude Jr.; brother Don Newton; sister-in-law’s Carroll Newton, Lola Burgeu; Cora Loucax and Ann Belle Daymude; brother-in-law DA Daymude; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at Westcott Funeral Home in Cottonwood on Saturday, March 25, 2017. Visitation will start at 11 am with the service at noon.

Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery in Clarkdale.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors.