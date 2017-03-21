Obituary: Patricia Vestey Duncan

Patricia Vestey Duncan, 90, passed away March 10, 2017.

Pat is survived by her sister Jeanne Vestey Kirsch Case, daughter Terree Duncan, her son and daughter-in-law Kevin and Sally Duncan and their three children Luke, Emily and Natalie, and daughter Christy Traughber and family.

Pat was born in Redlands, CA, on May 27, 1926 to parents Helen (Peg) and Alfred Vestey, graduated from Montebello High School and was in the Class of 1948 at the University of Redlands where she earned her teaching credential.

Living in Upland, Pat taught 4th grade at Baldy View Elementary School, as well as upholstery classes at Chaffey Community College.

In 1989 Pat retired and moved to Rimrock, AZ where she enjoyed many years of trips, adventures, and exploration with her daughter Terree, as well as enthusiastically sharing her new life with her many friends and family.

Pat was known for her indomitable spirit, strength and optimism. She worked tirelessly on any project she took on with love and tenacity.

Her attention to detail was incomparable whether it be in WWII building P38s, Mexican food cooking, or sewing. No one put on a fiesta like she did. We wish to thank her many health care providers and the staff at Haven Health Cottonwood for their constant and attentive care through her illness.

At Pat’s request, no services will be held. Condolences may be sent to P. O. Box 943, Rimrock, AZ, 86335.

In her memory please donate to a pet charity of your choice.

Information provided by survivors.