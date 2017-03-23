City Council delays review of city manager

COTTONWOOD – Tuesday, the Cottonwood City Council went into executive session for the annual review of City Manager Doug Bartosh. The discussion and possible action regarding Bartosh’s employment agreement was also placed on the agenda after the executive session.

“After an hour and a half of closed-door conversation we emerged with no clear consensus, and a motion was made to table the item and bring it back with a list of the strategic goals from 2015 so that we can gauge the manager’s performance based, I presume, on how many of the goals have been completed,” said Cottonwood Mayor Tim Elinski in an email.

“Speaking for myself alone, I felt unprepared to conduct a constructive evaluation of the city manager without the assistance of a standard form which could establish benchmarks and accurately reflect the performance and effectiveness of our employee. After an hour and a half of closed door conversation we emerged with no clear consensus, and a motion was made to table the item and bring it back with a list of the strategic goals from 2015 so that we can gauge the manager’s performance based, I presume, on how many of the goals have been completed. Tuesday night’s evaluation process was unproductive, which concerns me because we have three more contract employees to review in a similar manner in the next six months.

