Commentary: City needs to raise bar on management evaluation process

Your new Cottonwood City Council recently completed its strategic planning session and outlined its workload for the next 12-24 months. In addition, we have embarked on two of the most important tasks assigned to your elected officials: budget planning and contract employee evaluation, the latter of which I’d like to address.

Cottonwood City Council is responsible for the direct management of four contract employees, whose annual review dates are listed in order: City Manager, City Magistrate, City Clerk and City Attorney. These employees represent the highest profile positions in your city organization and their combined salaries (including all benefits) amount to around $760,000 annually. Most importantly, these employees are the face of the city, representing the integrity of our organization and are responsible for the progress of the city based on implementation of your elected council’s policy. In our council-manager form of government, we rely implicitly on these employees to follow through with our policy goals which are ultimately directed by you, our constituents.

In my past 10 years of service the council has not used a formal process for annually evaluating the performance of its contract employees. As Mayor, I proposed using a standard process for each contract employee’s review to include a written evaluation form with metrics specific to the position, a self evaluation form, and a 360 evaluation form (where employees who report directly can rate the performance of their manager). Additionally, I proposed to council that we consider using the services of outside counsel to assist and represent us during these evaluations and contract negotiations. In a 4-2 vote this proposal was rejected, and council instead chose to move forward without the assistance of legal counsel. Though using a written form for evaluations was approved in a 3-2 vote (with 1 abstention), the forms I provided were deemed too lengthy and direction was given that a written evaluation form be re-presented for council consideration for use in calendar year 2018, but for the current year, we would move forward in the same fashion as years prior.

Although the process I proposed is new to Cottonwood, it is not ground-breaking. In fact many councils across the nation manage their cities with such a process to ensure a culture of constant improvement is achieved, progress is tracked and accountability is monitored. Salary increases are often tied to this evaluation process through the use of a rating system to ensure fairness and consistency. The forms I presented to council were all found on the International City Manager Association’s website, and the review process is one they recommend. Additional recommendations from the ICMA are that elected officials utilize an outside consultant or legal counsel (specifically not in-house legal) to assist during review, and that they do not attempt a review without a formal, agreed upon process, which should include a rating system.



Last Tuesday night the council entered into executive session to engage in the review of its City Manager. Speaking for myself alone, I felt unprepared to conduct a constructive evaluation of the city manager without the assistance of a standard form which could establish benchmarks and accurately reflect the performance and effectiveness of our employee. After an hour and a half of closed door conversation we emerged with no clear consensus, and a motion was made to table the item and bring it back with a list of the strategic goals from 2015 so that we can gauge the manager’s performance based, I presume, on how many of the goals have been completed. Tuesday night’s evaluation process was unproductive, which concerns me because we have three more contract employees to review in a similar manner in the next six months.

One can argue that we don’t need a standard evaluation process for a town of less than 12,000 people, that we are a small town. I would argue that we are indeed a small town but we are also the commercial hub for the upper Verde Valley and every policy we set affects our 35,000 community residents in some way. I like to think that we are a small town with big goals, and I see only positive results from conducting business in a manner similar to what one might expect from “larger cities”.”

I campaigned on setting our expectations higher, and hope that with community support I can accomplish that. If this matter is important to you as well please join me in letting your elected officials know.

Tim Elinski is the mayor of Cottonwood.