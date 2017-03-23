Marching for meals

VERDE VALLEY – The ninth annual ‘March for Meals’ event is slated for Saturday in both Cottonwood and Camp Verde.

Meals on Wheels federal funding: How potential cuts could affect nationwide program Meals on Wheels America March 16, President Trump sent his Budget Blueprint, also known as the “skinny budget,” to Congress with a plan to release further details in the coming months, stated a Meals on Wheels America news release. “The problem with a skinny budget is it is lean on details. So, while we don’t know the exact impact yet, cuts of any kind to these highly successful and leveraged programs would be a devastating blow to our ability to provide much-needed care for millions of vulnerable seniors in America, which in turn saves billions of dollars in reduced healthcare expenses” said Ellie Hollander, President and CEO Meals on Wheels America. This blueprint focuses on discretionary spending levels for Fiscal Year 2018, and makes investments in defense programs, paid for through deep cuts to non-defense discretionary (NDD) programs, such as Meals on Wheels, the release continued. Meals on Wheels services are provided directly to seniors by a nationwide network of 5,000 local community-run programs that, in the aggregate, receive 35 percent of their funding from the federal government, said the organization. “Some media outlets have incorrectly reported this number to be 3 percent, confusing it with the federal funding received by Meals on Wheels America, the national membership organization that does not provide direct services (e.g., meals). This miscommunication dramatically understates the significant impact of any federal budget cuts that may affect Meals on Wheels,” stated the release. The 35 percent federal funding that goes directly to local Meals on Wheels programs comes from the Older Americans Act Nutrition Program that falls under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), according to the release. The impact on these funds has not yet been announced but, given the proposed 17.9 percent cut prescribed for HHS, could be at risk, the release continued. “Also announced is the proposed elimination of two block grant programs (Community Services Block Grant and Community Development Block Grant) that are available for states to direct, at their discretion, to a large number of community programs which for some states includes augmented funding for Meals on Wheels. The fate of a third block grant program that also provides discretionary money for states to use for nutrition services (Social Services Block Grant) falls under HHS, but details have not yet been announced,” said the organization. The need is growing rapidly, said Meals on Wheels America, and federal funding has not kept pace. The network is already serving 23 million fewer meals now than in 2005, and waiting lists are mounting in every state, according to the release. “At a time when increased funding is needed, we fear that the millions of seniors who rely on us every day for a nutritious meal, safety check and visit from a volunteer will be left behind,” said the organization. “This successful public-private partnership, for which every federal dollar is matched with about three dollars from other sources, enables at-risk seniors to stay out of more expensive healthcare settings and remain more healthy, safe and independent in their own homes, where they want to be. After all, we can provide a senior with Meals on Wheels for an entire year for roughly the same cost of an average one-day stay in the hospital or ten days in a nursing home,” stated the release. For more information about the organization, visit http://www.mealso...

In Cottonwood, the march begins at the Verde Valley Senior Center, located at 500 E. Cherry St. Check in is 8 a.m. and the walk begins at 9 a.m. The pancake and sausage breakfast starts at 9:30 a.m., courtesy of Randall’s Restaurant and Denny’s.

In Camp Verde, the march begins at The Gazebo, located at 475 S. Main St. Check in 9 a.m. and the walk begins at 10 a.m. A pancake breakfast at Denny’s Restaurant immediately follows the march.

There will be an exclusive drawing for a special gift for anyone collecting pledges of $300.00 or more.

The march, which benefits the local Meals-on-Wheels program, is a way to raise awareness and collect pledges that support the senior community.

“Meals-on-Wheels is more than just a meal!” said Elaine Bremner, Executive Director of the Verde Valley Senior Center.

Mayors and councilmembers from local communities are to lead the “March-for-Meals” each representing their own townships, including Cottonwood Mayor Tim Elinski and Camp Verde Mayor Charles German. Representatives from all served areas, including Cottonwood, Verde Village, Bridgeport, Clarkdale, Jerome, Lake Montezuma, Rimrock, Cornville, Middle Verde, Camp Verde, Verde Lakes, and the Yavapai-Apache-Nation are encouraged to participate.

Program recipients in the Verde Valley

Bremner said that the program serves approximately 245 home-delivered meal recipients on a daily basis to qualified clients throughout the Verde Valley.

“Research shows that home-delivered meal programs significantly improve diet quality, increase nutrient intakes, reduce food insecurity and improve quality of life among the recipients. The programs also reduce government expenditures by reducing the need of recipients to use hospitals, nursing homes or other expensive community-based services,” said Bremner.

Prospective applicants for the home delivered meal program are needs-assessed to determine health condition, physical disability, and safety conditions in the home, etc. by professional care coordinators, said Bremner. Program recipients struggle with a low income, are handicapped, or are unable to cook for themselves.

“Most of them either have no family locally, or what family they have, doesn’t really seem to care very much about what happens to them,” said Marie De Clue, event organizer for the Camp Verde march.

De Clue said a very large portion of the recipients are disabled veterans, with no family to assist them.

“In a lot of cases, Meals on Wheels is the only meal they get during a day. They split it up and use part of it for supper and keep the milk and bread for breakfast,” said De Clue.

“Personally, I am passionate about the well-being of our senior citizens. Many live in total isolation. Many are veterans. Most have worked hard all their lives to leave us a legacy. Many no longer have the ability to prepare a meal. All of our home-bound senior citizens deserve a good hot, nutritious, substantial meal each day,” said Bremner.

All meals for Jerome, Clarkdale, Bridgeport, Cottonwood, Cornville, Lake Montezuma, Rimrock, and Camp Verde recipients are prepared in Cottonwood’s Verde Valley Senior Center kitchen.

“A hot nutritious meal is prepared by our staff of dietary professionals in our award-winning kitchen, and delivered to participants who cannot attend a congregate setting by reason of a health condition or physical disability. The Verde Valley Senior Center has teams of committed volunteers who not only deliver meals-on-wheels to the home-bound elderly, but provide a daily wellness check and report any unsafe conditions that may exist. The program is a life-line to hundreds of seniors throughout the year in all Verde Valley communities,” said Bremner.

Service delivery areas include Jerome, Clarkdale, Cottonwood, Cornville, Beaver Creek, Lake Montezuma, Rimrock, Middle Verde, Camp Verde, Verde Lakes and all the Verde Village areas.

Funding and support

When asked if she was worried about potential federal funding cuts to Meals on Wheels, De Clue said that only 3 percent of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services budget goes to the states for distribution.

“The current problem is that most states do not distribute very much towards Meals on Wheels. They tend to use it for other programs, i.e., food stamps,” she said.

The program is dependent upon the generosity of local businesses and private individuals to offset the cost of serving elderly neighbors who are struggling with hunger, said event organizers.

“During sequestration implemented by the government in 2013, the Meals on Wheels programs took a big hit and those dollars that were taken away have never been restored. Nationwide and statewide, many vital meals-on-wheels programs closed,” said Bremner.

Meals on Wheels has been able to continue through the generosity of supportive individuals who have utilized the Arizona Tax Credit program by donating to the Verde Valley Senior Center, said Bremner. The demand is more and the funding is less, she added.

“It's not too late to donate and take advantage of the Arizona Tax Credit Program for 2016 and you can claim tax deductions up until April 15, 2017. We are thankful to all citizens who continue to "step up to the plate" and help us to put food on it to stamp out hunger among our senior citizens,” said Bremner.

For more information and to receive a pledge sheet for the Cottonwood walk, contact Brenda England at 928-634 5450 ext.231 or email brenda.vvseniorcenter@gmail.com.

To walk in Camp Verde, contact Marie De Clue at 928-554 1059 or email declue10@aol.com, or Julie Keeney 928-899 9498 or email jkeeny@hospiceofthepines.com.

Registration and pledge sheets are available at www.verdevalleyseniorcenter.org