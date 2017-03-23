Obituary: Elbert Ray Smith

We celebrate the life of Elbert Ray Smith, who passed away March 16th with his family by his side, at home in Clarkdale, AZ.



Born July 6, 1937 in New Castle Indiana, he went by “Ray” as an adult and by “Sonny” as a child. He spent his childhood in Richmond, IN., attending Richmond Public Schools where he played football and served in the National Guard.



He worked as a manager with FW Woolworth stores and was a District Manager with Ben Franklin Stores. Before retiring he worked as a Sales Rep with AZ Stamp & Engraving in Phoenix.

He’s left behind quite a legacy. A skilled Woodworker, he made many heirloom furniture pieces for his family over the years.

He shared his passion of Big Game hunting with his son and grandsons and loved to RV, traveling the United States, camping often with his family or with the Kamp O’ Larks Club. Later in retirement, he made beautiful Native American Flutes and started a business, “Mingus Mountain Flutes”. He was always very fond of Native American music and so naturally he loved creating and playing these instruments.

Ray is preceded in death by his parents, John and Alice Smith and brother Delbert (Bud) Smith. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Shelby Adams, son Steven Ray (Cindy) of Phoenix, daughter Jenise Rideout (Gary) of Clarkdale, granddaughter Stephanie Flindt (Scott) of Gilbert, grandsons Jeremy Ray Smith (Denìse) of Litchfield Park, James Riley Woolum (partner Taryn Roberts) of Phoenix. Great grandchildren Maison Ray, Loagon James, Slayden Ray and Skyla Ann. Brothers Samuel Smith (Rita) Liberty, In. Leroy Nelson (Gloria) Lafayette, In. and sister-ìn-law Shirley Smith of Phoenix. Several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Mountain View United Methodist Church, Northern AZ Hospice of Cottonwood or the American Cancer Society.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday April 8th at 11:00 AM at the Mountain View United Methodist Church 901 S. 12th St. Cottonwood, AZ 86326

Information provided by survivors.