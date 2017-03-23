Obituary: Floyd Wesley Stewart

Floyd Wesley Stewart, 83, former Cottonwood resident, passed away peacefully at his home, in Duvall, Washington, on Wednesday, November 23, 2016 with his family at his bedside.

Floyd was born August 11, 1933, in Sallisaw, Oklahoma to Henry Everett Stewart and Lora Belle Catherine Adair.



He grew up in Coffeyville, Kansas and was a graduate of Field Kindley High School in 1951. After high school Floyd joined the United States Air Force and served as a Ground Radio Operator in Korea.



After his discharge in 1957, he moved back to Coffeyville where he attended Coffeyville Junior College.

While in Coffeyville, he met his beloved wife, the former Eddie Lue Roberson. They were married in 1959 in Coffeyville. They soon moved to Springfield, Missouri so that he could finish his graduate studies at Southwest Missouri State.



He graduated from SMS with a degree in marketing and Economics. After graduating, Floyd worked for State Farm Insurance, Columbia, MO, Phillips Petroleum CO, St. Louis, MO. And Marathon Oil Co., Effingham, ILL. Before deciding to move his family to Arizona to pursue his dream of owning his own business, and to raise his children in a smaller community. Cottonwood became their home in 1973.

During his time in Cottonwood, Floyd was the owner and operator of two gas stations: The Gasery and Drive Thru Car Wash at the corner of 89A/Main and the Village Gasery and Car Wash on the corner of Western Dr./Hwy 260. He also had the U-Haul franchises at both stations and enjoyed working right up to his retirement in 2005.



He and Eddie Lue retired to Washington State where their two daughters lived, and continued to embrace life filled with his kids and grandkids.

Floyd is survived by his wife, Eddie Lue; daughter, Ellen (Matt) Boswell, Duvall, WA, son, Webb (Julie) Stewart, Cottonwood, AZ.; daughter Lora (Preston) Feight, Eindhoven, Holland; grandchildren, Collin, Honor, Kara, Emma, Abbey, Grayson, Chloe and Wesley. Floyd was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Carlon Everett Stewart; all residents of Coffeyville, KS.

A memorial was held on December 5, 2016 to honor the life of this wonderful man of extraordinary integrity and great faith. We will forever miss him.

Information provided by survivors.