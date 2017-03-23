V’ACTE ‘lacked adequate internal controls’ in 2015-2016

COTTONWOOD – That old adage of the left hand not knowing what the right hand is doing never rung more true than with the results of Heinfeld, Meech and Company’s draft of its annual fiscal year 2015-2016 financial audit of Valley Academy of Career and Technical Education.

With new leadership, V’ACTE plans to correct its past problems while it looks “for continuous improvement,” said V’ACTE District Governing Board President Frank Vander Horst.

“We’re going to make improvements,” Vander Horst said. “It’s about the future. We’re going to take care of this.”

During Wednesday’s Valley Academy district governing board meeting, Heinfeld, Meech auditor Michael Lauzon cited the district’s “willingness to improve things.”

“All the right things are being said,” Lauzon said. “I think the district is making strides to improve. They really want to see things get better.”

According to the audit, Lauzon found that V’ACTE “lacked adequate internal controls over processes for cash, capital assets, disbursements, payroll, and accounting records.”

Uniform System of Financial Records [USFR] requirements and District policies “were not always complied with,” Lauzon stated in the audit. Valley Academy also did not “properly perform monthly cash reconciliations, prepare schedules, and provide supporting documentation … lacked appropriate controls and oversight in the various USFR compliance areas … did not adequately segregate duties … [and] internal controls over accounting records and financial reporting at the financial statement and general ledger level were not adequate to ensure that a misstatement would be prevented and/or detected,” according to the draft audit.

The audit also found V’ACTE in “substantial noncompliance with USFR Guidelines” due to a “lack of segregation of duties and appropriate review procedures.”

Though there is no way for an auditor to surmise accuracies or proper procedures of past year’s records, audits performed on Valley Academy’s 2013-2014 and 2014-2015 fiscal years declared “no instances of noncompliance or other matters that are required to be reported under the Government Auditing Standards,” according to Sedona CPA Connie A. Sauvageau, who performed both of those financial audits.

The next step to the audit, according to Lauzon, is final approval by Heinfeld, Meech and Company.

“Then we’ll print a report date, a date to the report and then we’ll release it to the Arizona Auditor General and give copies to you [Valley Academy of Career and Technical Education].”

The final audit is expected to be completed by March 27, Lauzon said.

Draft audit shows 47 negative findings

When Bob Weir first hired Heinfeld, Meech and Company to conduct audits on Valley Academy of Career and Technical Education for the next five years, there were two things he asked of his new auditor.

“Tell us why we’re bad,” said Weir, V’ACTE superintendent. “And tell us what we can do to fix things.”

Wednesday, Heinfeld Meech’s auditor and CPA Michael Lauzon reviewed with the V’ACTE governing board and superintendent a draft of his 259-point audit for the 2015-2016 fiscal year. A “lot of challenges,” Lauzon said were in V’ACTE’s future as it deals with 47 negative findings, meaning questions which were answered with ‘no.’

According to Lauzon, answering ‘no’ to 20 “isn’t a bad number.”

“Though I think the main thing we focus on is improvement,” Lauzon said. “If 47 this year and 47 the next year, sometimes it takes a year to see improvement.”

The good news, Lauzon told the board that in 14 years as an auditor, he has “never seen an audit with zero [negative] findings.”

“I believe [V’ACTE] management is moving to take steps [to fix things],” Lauzon said.

An auditor is responsible for verifying the effectiveness of a business’s internal controls. If the auditor finds any incidents that suggest mismanagement, waste or fraud, the audit must be reported to the Arizona Auditor General.

After an audit, the auditor will provide a formal opinion – either modified or unmodified – based on the records analyzed in the audit.

The best review possible on an audit is an unmodified opinion, meaning that financial statements are “materially free of misstatement due to fraud or error.”

Modified opinions could be either qualified, disclaimer or adverse. Lauzon told the V’ACTE board that he was “not able to give an opinion,” which he later said falls under the category of disclaimer.

“Which is unfortunate,” Lauzon also said. “But what’s going on right now, management has put new processes in place. I think there are already procedures in place. I’m anticipating next year will be better, and the year after even better than that.”

Both Lauzon and the board discussed the possibility of a preliminary audit sometime later this year as a way to track progress.

“Do you do a mid-year review?” asked Frank Vander Horst, V’ACTE governing board president. “We are reliant on you and your firm to help us improve. I’m looking for continuous improvement. We want a well-managed, well-run district.”

