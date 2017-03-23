Yavapai College loses its economic development director

Wednesday was Alexandria Wright’s last day serving as the Regional Economic Development director for Yavapai College.

She began working for YC in August 2013.

Among other duties, Wright was tasked with overseeing the college’s Regional Economic Development Center, which provides analysis and services that facilitate economic development throughout Yavapai County and builds wealth in the local communities.

“Over the past 3.5 years, YC has emerged as a regional leader in economic development, small business technical assistance, workforce analysis, and in delivering in-demand corporate training,” Wright said. “Additionally, our Career Coach initiative now provides YC students with the resources they need for job placement and success after graduation.

“I’m proud of the work that has been accomplished over this time and the leadership granted by Yavapai College to help achieve these goals.”

The next chapter of her career is taking her to California. She has accepted a position working for the Ventura County Community College District as Director of Economic and Workforce Development, Grants and Contracts.



Dr. Ron Liss, vice president of Instructing and Student Development at Yavapai, will be overseeing the Regional Economic Development Center in Wright’s absence. However, he intends to appoint an interim director from within the college shortly.

“I’ve already talked to a couple people and am waiting for some responses back,” Liss said. “I’m hoping to have somebody in place by the end of the week.”

How quickly a full-time replacement will be found has not been determined yet, he said.

“It does take us a little bit of time to go through the search process and all,” Liss said.