All-American Road bike lines may be eliminated

My name is Tom Graham and I have the privilege and pleasure of serving the Big Park/VOC Community as BPRCC President. Serving with me are Marc Fuller (Vice President), Rebecca Miller (Secretary) and Dave Norton (Treasurer).

Our beautiful unincorporated Community, with approximately 6500 people, fans out along both sides of the Red Rock Scenic Byway (SR 179), our “Main Street”, which has received the highest national designation, “All-American Road”, and is the first such highway in the State of Arizona to receive that prestigious award.

The Big Park Council, incorporated in 1997, is comprised of 28 members (23 are residential neighborhoods, 3 are business organizations and 2 are educational institutions). Each member selects a Representative with Alternates to fill in when necessary. Many other residents volunteer for its standing and ad hoc committees.

The Council’s Articles of Incorporation promote the best interests of the Community, its property owners, residents, and businesses by hearing, studying and seeking resolution through consensus on community issues. The Council also makes recommendations to the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, the Yavapai County Planning & Zoning Commission and the Board of Adjustment, as well as state, federal and regional agencies on a wide range of topics.



Each Council meeting features reports from a cross section of our Community, including the Sedona Fire District, Yavapai Sheriff’s office, U.S Forest Service, All-American Road Committee, Verde Valley Transportation Planning Organization, Red Rock Road Enhancement Maintenance District (RRREMD), Sedona Public Library, Big Park School and Vision Alliance to name a few. It is interesting, even exhilarating involvement, and all these volunteers are to be commended for their commitment to this community.

At the March 9, 2017 Council meeting, the following matters were among those discussed:

• The Verde Valley Cyclist Coalition (VVCC) reported that the bike lanes on the All-American Road are in danger of disappearing – VVCC sweeps the bike lanes 4 times/year at a cost of $3200/year. Without this effort, ADOT has stated in writing that the bike lanes will have to be eliminated.

• The All-American Road Committee (AARC) reported that they will launch a project for sponsorships to enable the organization to be self-supporting after their initial grants have been spent: “Enhancing the Traveler’s Experience” and “Promoting Economic Development Along the Byway”.



• The Sedona Public Library announced a free Community Read Program of events in April & May on the book by local author, Morgan Jameson, House of Apache Fires.

Many more items were on the Agenda that day. The best way to learn about these Community matters is by attending the Council meetings and, if your neighborhood is not a member, please consider becoming a member of the Council. Go to www.bigparkcouncil.org or email info@bigparkcouncil.org to find out more information. The Council meets monthly on the 2nd Thursday @ 9 AM at Sedona Fire District Station #3 next to the Post Office.