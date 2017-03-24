April Water Awareness Month: Learn how to make a difference

Water is a serious subject in Arizona. The availability and quality of our water supply is critical to our quality of life and our state's status as a world-class destination.

The Arizona Department of Water Resources, Arizona Municipal Water Users Association and our water conservation partners from around the state invite you, your family and your neighbors to join in the celebration of Water Awareness Month (WAM) in April. Go to www.waterawarenessmonth.com for all kinds of tips and activities.

Practicing a low water-use lifestyle is a way each individual and business in Arizona can help ensure a long-term, sufficient water supply. You can make a difference in our future by making small changes, starting today:

Be informed: Learn about and participate in activities, workshops, classes, events and programs related to the topics explored on the WAM calendar.

Appliances - Fixtures - Equipment: Learn about and select water-efficient plumbing fixtures, appliances, irrigation systems, swimming pools and more.

Irrigation and Plant Watering: Learn how to best take care of your plants by watering correctly and installing efficient irrigation systems.

Plants and Landscape Design: Learn about the hundreds of beautiful, low-water use plants available, and how to create a landscape that meets your needs.

Supply - Environment - Quality: Find out where your water comes from and learn more about water quality, riparian areas and drought in our state.

Water Basics: Learn about your water footprint and what you can do to use water more efficiently.