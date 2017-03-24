Community Easter Sunrise Service April 16 at Kiwanis Park

Easter Sunday is a day of traditions. Many people make this their annual day to attend a church service. Others like to go to an Easter Sunrise Service. In the Village of Oak Creek you can do both.

The annual Community Easter Sunrise Service has changed locations and this year will be at Kiwanis Park next to the Oak Creek Country Club clubhouse, at 690 Bell Rock Blvd., Sedona, 86351. Easter is on April 16th this year.

The service will begin at 6:30 am, with music, readings, scripture and a message all designed to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus.

If you are looking for a church to attend on Easter Sunday, there are two local churches in the Village of Oak Creek. Village Park Baptist Church (villageparkbaptistchurch.org) located at 55 Canyon Diablo Road, can be seen from Hwy 179, across from the Chevron station. Their service begins at 11 am, with Pastor Randy Hafner preaching.

Village Church of the Nazarene (vocnaz.org) located at 55 Rojo Drive, is ¼ mile south of the Hilton roundabout. Their service begins at 10:30 am, with Pastor Jim Cunningham preaching. Chairs and hot drinks will be provided. Dress warm and consider bringing a blanket. No pets, please.