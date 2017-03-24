Dining out during 2017 Sedona Film Festival

In addition to enjoying great food, another passion of the Dunnery is movies. We always enjoy attending the Sedona International Film Festival. This year we reserved 17 films and three live performances.

To handle such a heavy schedule, we stayed at a time share in Sedona for the week to avoid having to drive back and forth to the Village multiple times.

Thus, we could satisfy both passions by patronizing several restaurants between films and get around either by foot or by using the shuttles. The first Saturday night we dined at Relics and listened to an outstanding jazz pianist, Louis Landon.

Prime Rib is Relics weekend special and Jeff savored every bite. Suzie opted for beautifully seared scallops. On Sunday, after hearty fare at our church’s fellowship hour, we made the buffet at India Palace.

It was difficult choosing from so many dishes, vegetarian or otherwise. We had to be careful not to overeat, since we weren’t getting a lot of exercise between movies! Monday noon we ordered hot grilled sandwiches from Westside Deli in its new location on 89A.

Suzie’s Baja Melt and Jeff’s Mama Mia orders were large enough for two meals. That same evening, we enjoyed salmon entrees at Creekside. Lunchtime Tuesday and the following Saturday, we had quick meals at Senior Bob’s.

Craig Nimitz’s burgers (and kosher dogs) with fresh hand cut fries and beverage are the best and the best deal! Between the next two films, we hopped down the block to Pisa Lisa’s to enjoy a glass of wine.

On Wednesday morning, we played tennis to prepare for our next dining adventure. Not to miss out on Mexican food, Suzie carried out the Poblano Chicken Plate from Tamaliza’s Cafe, newly opened on 89A.

For Jeff’s Chile Relleno, we had to go back to Tamaliza’s Market, the original store on Soldier’s Pass. Both entrees were delicious. Wednesday afternoon we went to the Javelina Winery’s Tasting Room at Creekside Plaza.

Then we crossed the parking lot to enjoy an order of hot wings at Hideaway House. Thursday, we selected Gerardo’s Italian Kitchen for two reasons: the menu featured a movie-themed special and the early dinner service fit our schedule. In quiet comfort along with good service, Suzie went with “Ratatouille," served with shrimp while Jeff savored Pasta with Veal Meatballs. Friday, we sacrificed and drove back to the Village to do our part for the Big Park PSTA “Best Bites” fundraiser.

We had breakfast at the Village Grind-coffee and pastries- and lunch at the Hilton ShadowRock Restaurant, having a steakhouse burger and a pulled pork sandwich.

Friday night we ate all the leftovers from our sumptuous meals. Quite a week of dining, we’d say. And at least three bags of popcorn in between!

We hope you realize that we did this not only for ourselves, but for our readers. Get to town and frequent some of these places. Tell them The Dunnery sent you!