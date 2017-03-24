Failed golf cart charging system cause of house fire in VOC

Monday, January 15, shortly after 4 pm, Sedona Fire District was dispatched to a structure fire at 25 Creek Rock Circle. While initial units were responding, there were multiple 911 calls confirming a working fire. The Battalion Chief upgraded the alarm and activated additional resources to assist in fighting the fire.

Initial crews reported smoke and flames from the garage that were threatening the rest of the structure. The Battalion Chief directed an offensive fire attack to assure that the fire did not extend into the living spaces.



Firefighters were successful in preventing the spread of fire into the remainder of the building.

Initial damage estimates are $150,000 to the structure and contents.



There were no injuries reported.

Sedona Fire District investigators have completed an initial fire investigation. Fire Investigator Rick Evans stated, “It appears that the fire was caused when the golf cart charging system failed.” Evans went on to explain that the owner had just returned from a golf outing and plugged the cart into the charger shortly before the blaze was discovered.