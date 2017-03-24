Feeling lucky & grateful as teachers work their magic

Maybe because it is near St. Patrick’s Day or maybe it is just a feeling, but I’m both lucky and grateful as I write this article today. One of the joys of my position is that I get to visit classrooms almost daily.



I get to see and hear the excitement when students are truly engaged in their learning and watch some of the light bulbs that turn on when they have made a new connection or discovery. I also get to witness teachers who work their magic, through extensive planning and preparation, to make those “ah-ha” moments happen.



We are working on the transition toward becoming an International Baccalaureate School here at Big Park. Part of what this means is that students are learning through integrated units of instruction called planners. A planner is focused upon big ideas and a structured inquiry process, guiding students to realize new understandings.



Students start with a concept and build upon this, as they discover information in their reading, writing, experiments and personal experience with this topic.



Over the last month or so I have watched students in kindergarten making discoveries about how letters and sounds come together and make words that make sentences! Not only are they reading and writing at age 5, but they are also taking on the role of scientists, conducting experiments and recording their observations.



Students in grades 1-2 are learning how molecules operate in three states of matter, and graphing consumer research that they have done. In third grade students are sharing foods from their families and talking about their cultural backgrounds.



Fourth graders are experimenting with circuits, electro magnets and learning about controlled variables. Fifth and sixth graders are learning about economics, our system of banking and how important sustainability is to the planet.



The difference lies not just in some of their topics of study, but also in how they are presented. We are teaching children not just the what, but how to learn.

At the end of each month we gather at the flagpole in front of the school to recognize and honor students who have done a good job demonstrating the Learning Profile and IB Attitudes. IB learners strive to become inquirers, who are knowledgeable, thinkers, communicators, principled, open-minded, caring, courageous, balanced and reflective.



We try to embody the attitudes of IB learning at Big Park (appreciation, commitment, confidence, cooperation, creativity, curiosity, empathy, enthusiasm, independence, integrity, respect and tolerance).



We are very grateful this month. The American Legion Auxiliary presented us with a new flag and demonstrated the proper raising, and folding of the flag. They taught us about the lowering and retiring of our old flag, too. We are thankful for the community members who continue to support us in so many ways. I truly feel both lucky and grateful to be here.

