Keeping up with today’s technology; it's not your mother's library any more

While it is true that libraries transform people’s lives, libraries have changed to keep up with the demands of technology in today’s world. Drop by Sedona Library in the Village during the week of April 9 through 15 to help us celebrate National Library Week -- and enter a drawing for a Kindle -- and discover the theme of this year’s National Library Week: “Libraries Transform.”

Since opening in 2005, Sedona Library in the Village (SPL-V) has definitely transformed! If you have been a resident of the Village for very long, you may recall when library materials were returned to a box at Weber’s IGA. That changed when former library director David Keeber and a committee of Village residents, concerned about traffic issues with the Highway 179 improvement project, requested and received funding from the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors and the Yavapai County Free Library District to open a library service center in VOC. Residents of the Village also donated funds to support the project.

SPL-V opened in December of 2005 at 56 W. Cortez Drive in a room with just 450 square feet and 3 public access computers. Today, the service center, now located at Suite 51A in Bell Rock Plaza, has 1,100 square feet of space with 6 public access computers, free Wi-Fi, mobile printing, and a Library Document Station. Our statistics show the Village library continues to thrive, with significant growth in number of new library cards issued, number of patrons using the facility, and number of items being checked out in the county library network.

The Village library offers a monthly book discussion the last Tuesday of every month at Sedona Winds Retirement Community, 405 Jacks Canyon Road. Join us Tuesday, April 25, at 1:30 p.m. for discussion of “The Underground Railroad,” the National Book Award fiction winner and #1 New York Times bestseller from Colson Whitehead. The book is available in several formats: regular print, large type, CD book, and ebook. Contact the Library if you need assistance placing a hold; telephone 284-1603.

The Library also hosts an Arizona Humanities speaker program every month at 1:30pm at the Church of the Nazarene, 55 Rojo Drive in VOC. As part of “Read Around Sedona,” a community reading program, this month’s presentation on April 10 is the World War II–themed “Crosscurrents in the Desert: The U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps in Arizona” by Elsie Szecsy. Sponsored by Arizona Humanities and Friends of the Sedona Library, the program is free and open to the public.

We currently have 17 volunteers and one staff person to assist you with your library needs. Stop by SPL-V to help us celebrate our wonderful library service center in the Village of Oak Creek. We appreciate the support of our patrons and visitors. Sedona Public Library is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Donations are gratefully accepted.