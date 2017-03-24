Leptospirosis: What every dog owner should know

I am sure by now most of you have seen the news of the leptospirosis outbreak in Phoenix. This article is to touch on what leptospirosis is, how it can affect your dog, and what you can do to try and prevent it. Please contact your veterinarian or Bell Rock Veterinary Clinic if you have further questions.

Leptospirosis is a bacterium that can affect dogs and people. The bacteria is spread in the urine of infected animals. Those dogs and people, which come in contact with contaminated urine in the soil, water, grass, bedding, or food, can become ill.



Clinical signs of dogs infected with leptospirosis range from lack of energy, lack of appetite, fever, red eyes, vomiting, diarrhea, kidney disease (frequent or decreased urination, excessive drinking), liver disease (yellowing of the skin and eyes), and/or abdominal pain.



The infection can be fatal or result in permanent kidney or liver damage if not caught early. Diagnosis is made by PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) test of the urine and/or blood, and treatment is a course of antibiotics with supportive care.



Most of the dogs that have tested positive for leptospirosis in Phoenix are in the Scottsdale area and have recently been to a boarding facility or dog park. You can limit your dog’s contact with possible contaminated areas such as ponds, rivers, standing water, dog parks, dog day care and boarding facilities. You should also consider vaccinating your pets for leptospirosis, especially if they are around areas that are heavily visited by other pets.



The vaccine is not 100-percent protective, but, depending on the brand of vaccine, it can stop the shedding of the bacteria in the urine. There are several different species of leptospirosis that can infect your dog. The vaccination is against four of those species: L. canicola, L. grippotyphosa, L. icterohaemorrhagiae, and L. Pomona.



The good news about the current outbreak is that it is the L. canicola species being isolated from infected dogs, so the vaccination would be very beneficial if your pet came into contact with a contaminated source.

Until now, leptospirosis was not common in the state of Arizona. There were approximately 5 cases per year and now we have had over 40 cases in the past year and the outbreak is still occurring. I recommend discussing your individual pet’s risk with your veterinarian and what you can do to minimize it and then consider vaccinating your pet.

