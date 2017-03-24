Mark your calendar for annual VOCA meeting April 15

Spring is upon us and it’s time to get some projects completed now that our good weather has arrived. Weather permitting, starting the week of April 10, the parking lot at VOCA’s community center will be under repair and repaved.



Hopefully the parking area should be completed for use at the annual meeting on Saturday, April15. If you are coming to the clubhouse to visit VOCA offices, dine at Redstone Bar & Grill, or play golf, please plan on parking on the street and expect a bit of a walk back to the community center. If you are a golfer, please drop off your clubs at the bag drop on the east side of Bell Rock Boulevard before you park your car.



The annual meeting for the members of the Village of Oakcreek Homeowners Association will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 at VOCA’s community center.



The results of the election for the two new board members will be announced along with the By-Law and Master Declaration amendments that the members voted upon.

The two candidates are Greg Mann and Cal Wood.

Greg Mann and his wife Patricia moved to the Village of Oak Creek in 2016 as permanent residents. They have resided in Arizona for most of the past 20 years; Cottonwood, Scottsdale, Flagstaff, and Prescott.



His background is in hospital operations and management of medical clinics. He has dealt with budget constraints, public speaking, public relations and advertising. He served in the US Army as a Med Evac pilot and hospital administrator for several decades.

He has been active in other HOA’s; been on the board of directors, member at large and part of an Architectural Review Committee. He feels it is important to participate in the local community endeavors and for the HOA to be financially solvent and have covenants upheld.

Calvin H Wood, Jr received a BA in Economics from the University of North Carolina. And presently is a Director of National Accounts for MailSouth, Inc (dba: Mspark) since 2000. He is married to Tracy Wood the owner of Red Rock Treks, a local hiking guide company. They moved to the Village in December 2013 from Asheville, North Carolina. He is an avid golfer and in 2015, was the OCC Club Champion and a Medalist in the US Senior AM Qualifier in 2016.

The financial statements of the association will be presented and an overview of last year’s actions of the board, capital improvements, and an outline for the coming year will be on the agenda. This is a members meeting, so I strongly encourage those within the VOCA community to attend and participate.

The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, working with the Public Works Department, has announced a community cleanup for the Verde Valley.



This is a time that you can clean out some unwanted larger items and bring them to the Camp Verde Transfer Station at 2600 E. Hwy 260 in Camp Verde.



The dump station is located about seven miles east of I-17. The station will be open to Yavapai County residents (commercial loads not accepted) for no charge between the hours of 8 am to 4 pm on April 1, 6, 7, and 8.



Acceptable items are household appliances, bagged trash, automotive batteries, unmounted tires, furniture, and yard trimmings. Items that are not acceptable are loose trash, liquids, hazardous materials, cars, Ni Cad batteries and dead animals.



If you have any questions, please contact the Yavapai County Public Works Department at (928) 771-3183.