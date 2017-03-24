New Village shops opening at Collective Sedona

The Collective Sedona in the Village of Oak Creek is proud to announce that several new shops have recently opened or will be opening during the month of April.

Keepers of the Spirit, a unique gift shop featuring local artwork and southwest-themed items, opened at the beginning of March in the Culture Studios building. The initial concept originated with 10 local artists, including Hanna Wolf, the proprietor.

Working in a variety of media, the artists showcase one-of-kind pieces including red rock artwork, jewelry, including authentic American Indian pieces, fused glass, wall hangings, apparel, petroglyphs, clay pottery, reclaimed-metal sculptures, gourd vessels, goat’s milk lotions, health and beauty products and more.



ROCKY RD Ice Cream Co. is opening in April at The Collective Sedona. Owner, Paul Cummo, has a passion for making delicious ice creams and sorbets and is bringing this homemade goodness to all of Sedona as ROCKY RD Ice Cream Co.

The shop will offer handcrafted, small batch ice creams and sorbets made with only the finest ingredients, bought locally whenever possible, and with no added coloring or preservatives. Gourmet artisanal flavors will be on the menu along with all the favorites, homemade here in the Village of Oak Creek, with specialty flavors added seasonally.

Beauty Walker Kaleidoscope Gallery will soon be opening off the center courtyard. Artists from around the world have created an array of extraordinary and beautiful fine-crafted kaleidoscopes.

The gallery will also showcase a special collection of mosaic garden tables, perfect for Sedona. Come and see the new Beauty Walker Kaleidoscope Gallery unfold!

Adorn Collection recently expanded their boutique at The Collective, adding 200-square feet to their shop in the Culture Studios building.

The boutique sells colorful artisan-produced home decor, jewelry and wardrobe accents, and has a popular following with pieces inspired by our red rock sunsets, fresh air, sunshine and the cool evenings of high desert living. Shoppers also enjoy the wine-related objects reflecting the emerging wine industry in the Verde Valley.

For more information, contact: The Collective Sedona, 7000 SR179, Sedona; (928)-255-0900 or 928-575-0203 * info@sedonavillagewelcomecenter.com