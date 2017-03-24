Putting the rumors to rest, Mall to be exciting new Village center

The Outlet Mall has sold! The news is official, and the swirl of speculative rumors can finally be laid to rest.



Our Village is about to have an exciting and beautiful new retail and lodging center. Negotiations are underway, though not quite signed on the dotted line, for a new-concept boutique hotel, three restaurants and a theater for live-performances, music and classic movies. Most of our popular existing shops will remain.

Big Park Council President, Tom Graham, sat down with new owner and part-time Sedona resident, Martin Aronson to learn all about it. Here are the details:

Mr. Aronson, a practicing attorney, is not an outside developer, but a man with a real feel for our community, having lived here for 7-8 years. He described driving by the mall for all those years, sadly watching it’s decline. Having worked with partners on several other developments, he also realized its prime location in the heart of the community on our famous All American Road.

The proposed Westin Element Hotel features the latest in sustainable, green eco-friendly practices. It will have 100+ rooms, a pool and will serve breakfast.

Two of three proposed mall restaurants are Speakeasy and Panera with one yet to be decided. As for our familiar Village shops, Tuesday Morning will move to the center building in the mall, Famous Footwear, Kitchen Collection and L’eggs Haines Bali Outlet stores may change slightly, but will remain in the general area.



Apparently, the consignment shop will be moving to Sedona as the Worm Bookstore has already. The greatest loss to many locals will be the closing of the Gap, which was a decision made at the national level, and is part of a major company transformation.

According to Mr. Aronson, changes will be coming soon. The mall will be getting a face-lift with repairs and painting while retail shops remain open as much as possible. Watch for the theater to open in June five days a week, and finally, the hotel is planned for late 2018. Stay tuned for exciting updates, as time goes on.