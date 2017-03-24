SVBA promotes growth in Village

The mission of the Sedona Village Business Association is to promote growth and development of member businesses by providing and assisting members with opportunities to increase customer traffic, network with other members, speak with a unified voice about issues affecting the business community, develop an attractive theme to enhance and market the community, and cooperate with other community organizations whose goals include the creation and maintenance of a vibrant community.

Hello my wonderful community! This is Nina Joy Rizzo, the VP of SVBA, and we would love you to participate in helping to make a positive impact in our community -- build relationships with visitors, local businesses, volunteer and get involved with an array of events and so much more!

Come to our SVBA meeting, 4pm on the 3rd Tuesday of each month at the Hilton and see what’s going on.

Nominations are coming in May. We are not only looking for board members but also a secretary and a President. Unless of course, I jump up to President and have a super vice president helping me steer this boat. S

o, come on over to SVBA and get involved with the Village of Oak Creek! “Like” us on Facebook— “Sedona Village Business Association,” and be the first to know what is going on! Need more info? Call me, Nina Joy 602-481-8086