Trail system offers gateway to best wildlife viewing

Our trail system offers a healthy lifestyle AND watchable wildlife! Dawn and dusk are the best times to view wildlife.

Spring is when baby animals including rabbits, fawns, young coyote, birds, and bear cubs (yes, in our higher side canyons) are most abundant. If you are lucky to glimpse them, do not disturb them by moving closer.

For javelina and bear, always move away, as parents may be protective. Though some young animals seem abandoned, this is rarely true. If you find a baby animal, the best thing is to leave it alone. Likely the mother is nearby. Even chicks that are out of the nest, and have early feathers, may still be fed by a watchful parent.

Summer is snake season. Snakes are most active when the temperature is around 75 degrees. Snakes will be active during the day in the spring and fall (which is when most accidental snake bites occur). In the summer, they will be active in the early morning, late afternoons, and at night.



Snakes are fascinating cold blooded reptiles and an important part of our ecosystem. Since you are not their prey, they have no interest in you, but may be warming up on the trail just when you come along. Give a wide berth so both of you continue your way.

Most snakes are non-venomous, such as the long-lived and beneficial gopher snake. When startled, this snake may pretend to rattle its tail. A real rattle-snake, such as the black-tail or diamond back, has a wider head and louder rattle. Because of a snake’s camouflage, most people pass by snakes without knowing. In the rare case of a venomous snake in your yard, you may call emergency services to have it relocated, without harming you or the snake.

Spring and summer is when we might see black bear in the lush canyons, below the Mogollon Rim, feeding on manzanita blossoms, berries, insects, roots and seeking water.

Wild bears are a true sign of the health of the nearby wilderness. Help keep them wild and never leave food out for a bear (or any wild animal). “A fed bear is a dead bear” is true: bears habituated to people may become a hazard and be euthanized.

After monsoon rains a diversity of invertebrate species become visible. Male tarantulas roam the desert in search of a female mate. Females, who live up to 20 years, stay within a meter or so of their burrow their entire lives.

These large spiders are fascinating to watch as they move slowly on legs up to 4-inches long. During “tarantula season” we also see the “tarantula hawk”. This 2-inch long black iridescent wasp with orange wings will capture a tarantula to paralyze and lay an egg on. These wasps are strong and may drag the spider quite a distance before burying it alive.

In fall, javelina herds gorge on ripe purple prickly pear fruit. They give birth to young, that look like heads on legs, year-round. As omnivores, they can be a nuisance by tipping over unsecured trash cans in winter when wild food is scarce.

These swarthy and pungent animals are collared peccaries, not pigs.

Report unusual wildlife behavior such as animals acting rabid or aggressive. For rabid wildlife situations call Animal Control 928-771-3293 or Az. Game and Fish Department 928-774-5045; for rare wildlife sightings or with questions about plants or animals, visit or call the Red Rock Visitor Center at 928-203-2900.

