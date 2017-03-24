Upping the ante on Vision Alliance Challenge Grant

Village volunteers working to support our Big Park Community School and its pursuit of authorization as an International Baccalaureate World School recently discovered that the annual fee will increase to $9500. Previously, the Vision Alliance had pledged one-half of the fee ($8500) provided that the balance was raised from members of the Big Park Community.

Now, to meet the requirement of the newly stipulated annual fee, the Vision Alliance has unanimously agreed to raise its Challenge Grant to $4750, with the balance coming from local donors.

The fee payable to the International Baccalaureate Organization provides access for our school to use the online curriculum and research centers with continued guidance from the IBO. Small school districts like ours cannot afford to fund such departments. IB teachers attest that access to these services is essential in providing quality instruction to their students.

The Vision Alliance reports that the Community has already donated about $4,000, representing about 80 percent toward its goal.